‘The bride was covered in massive moths’: Viral Twitter thread reveals weddings that went ‘terribly’

Joanna Whitehead
·4 min read
A lot can go wrong on your big day (Getty Images)
A lot can go wrong on your big day (Getty Images)

A thread on “weddings that went terribly” has gone viral on social media, with Twitter users sharing horror stories of people’s big days gone wrong.

A journalist based in Australia posted a callout on Twitter for people to share details of people’s weddings that went wrong after confessing this was “a category of gossip I adore”. She added: “Please tell me about the worst wedding you’ve been to please and thank you.”

The internet responded in earnest, with an eye-popping selection of confessions guaranteed to strike fear into the heart of anyone about to embark upon their nuptials.

“I didn’t attend but a friend took photos at one years’ ago where the groom’s speech was a presentation of screenshots of messages he’d found on his new wife’s phone of her sexting his best man,” shared one user, prompting many to question why, upon discovering this indiscretion, the groom decided to proceed with the marriage.

“Father of the bride tried to leave the church saying he had chest pain,” shared another. “His wife told him off for being dramatic. It was a heart attack. Did CPR on him on church steps whilst vows were being exchanged. Family seemed relieved he lived, but still cross at his ‘attention seeking’.”

Challenges posed by insects proved to be more of a complication than anticipated for some wedding parties.

“A few months ago, I read an hilarious thread on wedding disasters where prolonged family feuding delaying wedding vows so much that all the butterflies died and coz [sic] the guests didn't know what else to do they went ahead and flung these dead butterflies at the bride & groom post-vows,” shared one user.

“First rain after a massive drought at a county wedding,” wrote another. “The rain woke up moths as big as sparrows that were living underground before the rain. They were attracted to anything white. The bride was covered in massive moths all night.”

Marriage officiants, usually relied upon for their diplomacy and sensitivity, also proved to be the stumbling block on some couples’ big day.

“The priest at a friend's wedding said that any marriage without children is just a business contract so that was nice,” shared another.

“In which the Catholic priest berated the congregation for never attending Sunday mass,” wrote one. “Then proceeded to discuss the horror of high divorce rates, even implying the future failure of the marriage he was officiating, in his sermon. Made the most of that captive audience.”

“Friend’s father visited the bride [the] night before [the] wedding to tell her to call it off [because] she wasn’t good enough for his son. Father’s speech at the reception ‘marriage is a winding road through life but you two are on a f***ed up old bush track’. Went down well.”

Social media has long been a platform for people to debate the finer points surrounding marriage traditions and etiquette.

In March this year, a viral tweet about whether women should take their husband’s name after marrying divided social media users.

And earlier this month, a couple provoked disbelief after a bride revealed she and her husband had spent their entire wedding catering budget on appearances from Mickey and Minnie Mouse mascots.

