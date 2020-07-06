Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup results, Harvick wins as Hamlin wrecks

Charles Bradley
motorsport.com

Hamlin and Kevin Harvick battled hard at the start of the final stage, with Harvick holding sway. But Hamlin undercut Harvick in the final round of green flag pitstops, and rejoined well clear of him.

Harvick was chasing Hamlin down when Alex Bowman crashed heavily at Turn 1 on Lap 134 after a tire blew. The race went green with 23 laps to go, and Harvick suffered a bad restart but he caught Hamlin quickly but couldn’t find a way past.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

With the race seemingly in his pocket, Hamlin pounded the wall at Turn 1 with just seven laps remaining with his right-front tire blew.

At the overtime restart, Harvick fired off at the front to beat Matt Kenseth, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski.

Harvick won Stage 2, after a great pass on Hamlin that took him right to the edge of the grass on the backstretch. Chase Elliott led from the start of the stage, while Hamlin passed Matt DiBenedetto for second. A wicked crash befell Erik Jones, who blew a right-front tire and pounded the wall hard. He was unhurt.

Elliott almost missed his pit stall in the next round of stops, so Hamlin and Harvick jumped ahead of him. William Byron was the leader at the restart but blew a left-front tire on the backstretch.

Another caution almost happened immediately, when Ryan Blaney spun into the wall at Turn 3.

Byron won Stage 1, after he kept fellow tire strategy gambler Jones in his rear-view mirror in a frantic four-lap dash to the end. The race started an hour late due to lightning in the area. Poleman Joey Logano led until the competition caution on Lap 15, but a serious accident occurred in the pits.

The rear tyre changer on Blaney’s Penske Ford, Zachary Price, was struck during a multi-car accident and was taken to the medical center with leg injuries. The pileup included the cars of Martin Truex Jr and Justin Allgaier – the reserve driver for the Covid-positive Jimmie Johnson – and caused a red flag.

The race’s second caution was for Ryan Newman’s crash after a right-front tire went down at Turn 3.

Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race results

1

United States
United States

Kevin Harvick

161

3:16'05.703

68

2

United States
United States

Matt Kenseth

161

3:16'06.446

12

3

United States
United States

Aric Almirola

161

3:16'07.329

 

4

United States
United States

Brad Keselowski

161

3:16'07.472

 

5

United States
United States

Cole Custer

161

3:16'08.480

 

6

United States
United States

Kyle Busch

161

3:16'09.163

 

7

United States
United States

Michael McDowell

161

3:16'10.103

 

8

United States
United States

Tyler Reddick

161

3:16'10.972

 

9

United States
United States

Bubba Wallace

161

3:16'11.850

 

10

United States
United States

Joey Logano

161

3:16'12.429

14

11

United States
United States

Chase Elliott

161

3:16'14.406

26

12

United States
United States

Christopher Bell

161

3:16'14.723

 

13

United States
United States

Kurt Busch

161

3:16'16.377

 

14

United States
United States

Ty Dillon

161

3:16'20.674

 

15

United States
United States

John Hunter Nemechek

161

3:16'20.675

 

16

United States
United States

Clint Bowyer

161

3:16'21.209

 

17

United States
United States

Ross Chastain

161

3:16'27.716

1

18

United States
United States

Austin Dillon

161

3:16'54.485

5

19

United States
United States

Matt DiBenedetto

161

3:17'03.335

 

20

Mexico
Mexico

Daniel Suarez

160

3:16'18.803

 

21

United States
United States

J.J. Yeley

160

3:16'21.753

 

22

United States
United States

B.J. McLeod

160

3:16'25.062

 

23

United States
United States

Quin Houff

159

3:16'26.539

 

24

United States
United States

Garrett Smithley

159

3:16'33.897

1

25

United States
United States

Josh Bilicki

158

3:16'28.816

 

26

United States
United States

Joey Gase

157

3:16'45.483

 

27

United States
United States

William Byron

156

3:16'26.332

15

28

United States
United States

Denny Hamlin

153

3:02'04.661

19

29

United States
United States

Timmy Hill

153

3:16'52.678

 

30

United States
United States

Alex Bowman

132

2:38'13.357

 

31

United States
United States

Chris Buescher

99

2:52'39.036

 

32

United States
United States

Ryan Blaney

96

2:05'15.360

 

33

United States
United States

Erik Jones

73

1:24'14.416

 

34

United States
United States

Ryan Newman

60

1:18'14.501

 

35

United States
United States

Brennan Poole

24

30'37.740

 

36

United States
United States

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20

30'58.179

 

37

United States
United States

Justin Allgaier

17

28'29.600

 

38

United States
United States

Martin Truex Jr.

16

24'18.806

 

39

United States
United States

Corey Lajoie

15

16'50.975

 

40

United States
United States

Ryan Preece

14

13'20.554

 

View full results

What to Read Next