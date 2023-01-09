Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 Is a Vanilla Girl’s Dream

New Balance is clearly feeling the warm and cozy vibes with its newest collaboration as the Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 is right out of a vanilla girl's dream.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand brings its minimalistic yet playful approach, enrobing the latest sneaker in shades of cream and soft textures, delivering a cloud-like aesthetic. The silhouette features a fuzzy, boucle-like fabric around the heels and middle, while buttery suede overlays, tongues and N logos, arriving in soothing cream color. Visible mesh underlays appear in a slate gray, adding a touch of gravitas to the sheep-colored shoe. The laces continue the gentle and cuddly theme as they mirror lamb's wool, whereas the sneaker's sole wakes up the wearer, appearing in a bright shocking green to match the green camouflage interior.

A release date has not been announced yet, but take a sneak peek at the Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 in the gallery above.