Brickell apartment building surrounded by officers searching for a possibly armed suspect

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read
Miami Herald file/Miami Herald file

A burglary at a Miami apartment complex had officers swarming the building as they look for a possibly armed suspect that may be inside, police said.

Around 2:40 p.m., police were called to an apartment burglary in progress in the area of 801 S. Miami Ave.., possibly the SLS Lux Brickell building, Miami police said.

Officers were told that a suspect was possibly armed and still in building. A perimeter was set up around the building, closing roads, and the search began.

Police are looking for at least one suspect in the building’s 40th floors.

This is a developing story.

