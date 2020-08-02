Brice, Red Sox to take on Paxton, Yankees

Boston Red Sox (3-6, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (6-1, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Austin Brice (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Yankees: James Paxton (0-1, 27.00 ERA, 6.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last year while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits per game last season, batting .269 as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this season. New York leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press