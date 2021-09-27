After Bribery Charges, Panchjanya Compares Amazon to ‘East India Company 2.0’

Weeks after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked journal Panchjanya accused India's leading IT corporation, Infosys, of being aligned with 'anti-national forces', the journal has now set its target on e-commerce giant Amazon, comparing it to the East India Company.

Referring to reports of bribery allegations against Amazon’s Indian legal representatives, which surfaced on 20 September, a piece in the journal asks, “What did it (the company) do wrong it needed to bribe... Why do people consider this company a threat to indigenous entrepreneurship, economic freedom and culture?" NDTV reported.

East India Company 2.0

Titled “East India Company 2.0”, the cover story said, “Actually, Amazon too wants to have sole rights on the Indian market. For this it has started taking steps to encircle the political, economic and individual freedom of people here. It is accused of floating shell companies to capture the e-market platform, of bribing to have policies in its favor, and of airing programmes opposed to Indian culture through Prime Videos”, reported Indian Express.

Background

Earlier this month, Panchjanya in its cover story had accused Infosys of being aligned with the 'anti-national forces' such as the 'Naxals, leftists and tukde tukde gang', for the glitches in the Income Tax Department's new e-filing portal designed by the company.

Taking to Twitter, Sunil Ambekar, the All-India publicity in-charge of RSS, said that the article published in Panchjanya "reflects individual opinion of the author".

Bribery Allegations Against Amazon's Legal Representatives

A report by The Morning Context had earlier stated that Amazon has undertaken a probe against some of its legal representatives who allegedly bribed Indian government officials, , adding that the American giant's senior corporate panel has also been sent on leave in this matter.

According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, six entities of Amazon paid Rs 3,420 crore in India during 2018-19 and Rs 5,126 crore during 2019-20 towards legal fees, a claim which Amazon has denied.

Amazon had said, "We have zero tolerance for corruption. We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action."

Later on 22 September, Amazon denied reports which claimed Amazon to have spent around Rs 8,500 crore as legal fees over the past few years.

“Given a misleading representation of a line item from a statutory filings on legal fees in a section of the media, we clarify that the line item is actually termed legal and professional expenses that includes not just the legal costs but also the costs related to other professional servies such as outsourcing, customer research, logistic support services, merchant onboarding services, customer service cost, etc. For instance, for the year ended March 2020, the legal fee was Rs 52 crore”, Times of India reported.

(With inputs from NDTV, The Indian Express and The Times of India)

(With inputs from NDTV, The Indian Express and The Times of India)