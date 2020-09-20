Brianne Delcourt shows off growing baby bump following marriage and pregnancy announcement

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt during the Dancing On Ice 2019 photocall at the Dancing On Ice Studio, ITV Studios, Old Bovingdon Airfield on December 09, 2019 in Bovingdon, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Former Dancing On Ice star Brianne Delcourt has taken to social media to show off her growing baby bump after announcing recently she and skating partner Kevin Kilbane were married and expecting a baby.

The pair have enjoyed a whirlwind romance since starring on the popular ITV ice skating contest earlier this year.

They then revealed their relationship had stepped up a gear, jointly announcement they will welcome their first child together after tying the knot.

Read more: Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt quits show after 10 years

Now the proud couple have taken to Instagram to show followers her growing baby bump in some cute and intimate family snaps.

A recent Instagram post from Delcourt shows her, Kilbane and her daughter Grace all cradling her bump.

The image was captioned: “Just the 4 of us.”

Commenting on the post, a proud Kilbane said: “My stunning girls.... #hotmama.”

View photos Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have found love through 'Dancing On Ice' (ITV) More

Speaking in a recent interview with OK! magazine, Kilbane said: “I actually couldn’t be happier to be married and to have a baby on the way.

“Everything may seem fast in other people’s eyes and we can’t believe it ourselves but we do everything together so this was naturally the next step.”

Read more: Brianne Delcourt may skate down the aisle when she weds Kevin Kilbane

She added: “We keep saying to each other ‘imagine if we knew this last year. I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Talking of their relationship earlier this year, Kilbane told OK! magazine: “There was an attraction with Brianne the first time I met. But it was way more than that. Everything clicked. I asked her on a date after a week of knowing her, but she said no.”

She said in the same interview: “There is no comparison of Kevin to the guys I used to date. He’s perfect and my best friend.”