Brianna Blaney and Aria Hahn, Co-founders of Pocketed, win The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Finale 2021/22 and $25,000 Prize

This year The Forum marks 20 years of breaking down the barriers of access to capital for women entrepreneurs

(From left) Ali Pejman, Fort Capital Partners; Aria Hahn and Brianna Blaney, Co-founders of Pocketed; and Paulina Cameron, CEO, The Forum, at The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Finale, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, April 28, 2022. Brianna Blaney and Aria Hahn named this year&#x002019;s winners of the $25,000 prize. Photo credit: Jamie-Lee Fuoco
(From left) Ali Pejman, Fort Capital Partners; Aria Hahn and Brianna Blaney, Co-founders of Pocketed; and Paulina Cameron, CEO, The Forum, at The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Finale, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, April 28, 2022. Brianna Blaney and Aria Hahn named this year’s winners of the $25,000 prize. Photo credit: Jamie-Lee Fuoco

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Forum, a Canadian charity that mentors, educates and empowers self-identified women entrepreneurs, announces Brianna Blaney and Aria Hahn, Co-founders of Pocketed, as this year’s winners of The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Finale and prize of $25,000 to support their business vision and growth.

“It’s an honour to be selected as this year’s winner of The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Finale,” says Brianna Blaney, CEO and Co-founder, Pocketed. “The $25,000 in funds will significantly contribute to growing our platform to help more businesses access grants and tax credits. Because whether you’re building a start-up, a small business, or a side hustle, there is money out there to help you grow."

"The mentorship provided by Ali Pejman throughout this entire process has been invaluable, and a big thank you to The Forum for providing us with mentorship, community, and more opportunities to access capital,” says Aria Hahn, CTO and Co-founder, Pocketed.

Hosted at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver on April 28, 2022 and streamed to audiences across the nation, this year’s The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Finale saw over 2,000 attendees and viewers watch some of Canada’s most promising women entrepreneurs from diverse and emerging industries pitch their business visions for the opportunity to walk away with the cash prize. The event also raised over $675,000 to support The Forum’s ongoing programs as the charity marks its milestone 20th anniversary year.

“We congratulate this year’s finalists – all of whom are game changers in their respective industries,” says Paulina Cameron, CEO of The Forum. “As more women in Canada turn towards building businesses, The Forum is continuing to grow and expand programming that supports and connects women entrepreneurs, like this year's finalists.”

Finalists included Ashwaq Al-Hashedi, Co-founder and CEO of INViCARE from Montreal, Quebec; Brianna Blaney and Aria Hahn, Co-founders of Pocketed from Vancouver, British Columbia; and Yasemin Emory and Whitney Geller, Co-founders of Jems from Toronto, Ontario.

Over the last three months, these finalists worked with their mentors including Amielle Lake, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of CarboNet; Ali Pejman, Managing Partner at Fort Capital Partners; and Leah Nguyen, Chief Investment Officer of InBC Investment Corp, to prepare for The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Finale and gain clarity and exposure for their businesses.

The celebratory evening was hosted by television personality Sonia Mangat with special guest appearances by three-time Juno Award nominated singer-songwriter Jill Barber. Musical band M'Girl also shared a special Indigenous musical welcome. The event production was made possible by numerous talented partners, including women-owned CountDown Events.

To watch the virtual show visit https://youtu.be/zu7hwgSsIHE.

The Forum Pitch is a national program that addresses the barrier of access to capital and helps self-identified women entrepreneurs navigate and fast track their funding journey. Since launching in 2016, The Forum Pitch has received over 1,200 applications. Odlum Brown Limited has been a long-time supporter of The Forum and returned as Title Sponsor for the event. This year’s prize of $25,000 was generously donated by Wheaton Precious Metals, who returned as the Pitch Capital Sponsor.

About the Forum

The Forum is a national, registered Canadian charity with a mission to help women entrepreneurs access the resources and community they need to thrive in business. As The Forum celebrates its 20th anniversary year, the organization continues to see a rise in the need for programming across the country as more women turn towards building businesses. In the last three years, program participant numbers have grown 345 percent. The Forum is now serving 1,900+ women from 193 unique communities across 11 provinces annually through its programming.

To date, the charity has supported over 10,000 women entrepreneurs across Canada through its programs and events including The Forum Pitch, The Forum Mentor Program, The Forum E-Series program and more. Visit theforum.ca for more.

Media Contact: Christina Vanin, The Edit PR: 416.904.3086 / christina@theeditcanada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46a8086d-1d5b-456f-95e8-cbed4752635c


    PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,