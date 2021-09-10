Brian Robbins to Become Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures

Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins is slated to become the next Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, sources have confirmed to Variety.

Robbins currently oversees Nickelodeon and has established a reputation as a key purveyor of content aimed at teens and younger viewers. He also serves as the chief content officer of kids & family for Paramount Plus, the streaming service launched this year by ViacomCBS, the studio’s parent company. Robbins, a former child actor who appeared on the ABC sitcom “Head of the Class,” founded AwesomenessTV in 2012. He sold the company, which specialized in making YouTube content for generation Z, to DreamWorks Animation, which later sold stakes to Hearst and Verizon. Viacom bought the platform in 2018 following Comcast’s acquisition of DreamWorks Animation.

More from Variety

Robbins will take the reins from Jim Gianopulos, a respected film veteran who took over the studio in 2017 after a long stint at 20th Century Fox. Paramount controls valuable franchises such as “Mission: Impossible” and “Transformers,” but it has often found itself punching up against entertainment giants such as Disney and Warner Bros., which have deeper libraries.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.