The Five Pointer: O'Driscoll tips England for World Cup glory and Greenwood 'one of the best' Solskjaer's seen

Tottenham threw away a two goal lead against Olympiakos in the Champions League last night eventually settling for a 2-2 draw.

Manchester City became the only English side to make a winning start in the tournament after a comfortable 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

In the Europa League Arsenal travel to Frankfurt tonight and Unai Emery has confirmed thwy will be without Mesut Ozil.

Manchester United host Astana in their first game of the competition and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood looks set to start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking exclusively to Yahoo Sport, Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll has tipped England to win the Rugby World Cup.

