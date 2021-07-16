Brian Morewitz Exits ABC as Senior VP and Head of Drama

Brian Morewitz is out as senior VP of drama at ABC, the network confirms to Variety. Morewitz had been with ABC for almost 17 years, and had been in his most recent position since 2016, when he was promoted by then-entertainment president Channing Dungey.

Craig Erwich, who serves as ABC Entertainment president in addition to his role as head of programming at Hulu, announced the departure, along with ABC development and content stategy Simran S. Sethi, in a memo to staffers:

Hi team,

We wanted to share with you that after nearly 17 years with ABC, Brian Morewitz has decided to leave to pursue new opportunities. As you know, Brian has overseen the development and production of some of the network’s most prolific dramas in recent years, including Brothers and Sisters, Revenge, Big Sky, The Good Doctor, The Rookie, A Million Little Things, Castle, Nashville, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning limited series American Crime. He is an extraordinarily creative and dedicated executive whose contributions are appreciated by all who work with him. In our relatively short time together, we’ve come to value Brian as a thoughtful and compassionate leader, and friend.

News like this is never easy to share or receive, so if you have questions, please feel free to reach out to us with anything you need. We wish Brian success in his new endeavors and hope you all take the opportunity to celebrate and thank Brian for his many accomplishments over the years, and cheer him on for what’s ahead.

Thanks,

Craig and Simran

Morewitz oversaw the development and production of all drama pilots and the launch of new drama series for ABC Entertainment. He had served as VP of drama development for ABC before his elevation. Prior to ABC, Morewitz was SVP at Escape Artists, where he helped develop feature films, including Nicolas Cage’s “Knowing” and “S.W.A.T.” He also held other development positions within the motion picture industry, including SVP of Black and Blu Entertainment and VP of Lucas Foster Productions. He began his career as a story editor for New Line Cinema.

