Brian Morewitz Exits As ABC Head Of Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Morewitz is leaving ABC after almost 17 years, the last five as SVP and head of drama development for the Disney network. There is no immediate replacement for him.

Morewitz was promoted to the post in March 2016, succeeding former head of drama Channing Dungey after she was named President of Entertainment for the network. He also worked under Karey Burke while she was ABC Entertainment President and, for the past seven months, under Craig Erwich, who added oversight of ABC Entertainment in December. For the past two years, Morewitz reported to Simran S. Sethi, ABC’s EVP, Development and Content Strategy. Erwich and Sethi just announced Morewitz’s departure internally, calling him “an extraordinarily creative and dedicated executive”. (You can read the memo below)

During Morewitz’s tenure as head of drama, the network added such strong new series as Station 19, The Good Doctor, The Rookie, A Million Little Things and, most recently, Big Sky, the top new drama of the 2020-21 season.

Morewitz, who is well liked in the creative community, joined ABC as VP Drama Development in November 2004. In that role, he developed and oversaw such series as Quantico, American Crime, Castle, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Revenge, Nashville and Brothers & Sisters.

Before coming to ABC, Morewitz worked in features. He was SVP, Escape Artists, where he helped develop feature films, including Knowing, starring Nicolas Cage, and S.W.A.T.

Here is Erwich and Sethi’s email:

Hi team,

We wanted to share with you that after nearly 17 years with ABC, Brian Morewitz has decided to leave to pursue new opportunities. As you know, Brian has overseen the development and production of some of the network’s most prolific dramas in recent years, including Brothers and Sisters, Revenge, Big Sky, The Good Doctor, The Rookie, A Million Little Things, Castle, Nashville, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning limited series American Crime. He is an extraordinarily creative and dedicated executive whose contributions are appreciated by all who work with him. In our relatively short time together, we’ve come to value Brian as a thoughtful and compassionate leader, and friend.

News like this is never easy to share or receive, so if you have questions, please feel free to reach out to us with anything you need. We wish Brian success in his new endeavors and hope you all take the opportunity to celebrate and thank Brian for his many accomplishments over the years, and cheer him on for what’s ahead.

Thanks,

Craig and Simran

