Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson share miscarriage heartbreak

Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson have opened up about the heartbreak they felt after suffering a miscarriage.

The former Westlife star announced his engagement to PE teacher Parkinson in 2019 and they are keen to start a family as soon as possible.

The couple, both 39, have been having IVF treatment for over a year and were delighted upon discovering she was expecting a baby after undergoing the first round.

Their excitement was short lived though, and they lost the baby at five weeks.

Explaining what happened to OK! magazine, Parkinson said: "I was about five weeks in. I felt pregnant. I had a backache and some tiredness. Then I started bleeding and the symptoms disappeared. I took a pregnancy test and it was negative. A blood test in hospital confirmed I’d lost the baby."

Singer McFadden said it really hit home when a scan showed that the baby was gone.

He said: "That’s when it hit me. It was the worst sinking feeling ever."

However, they are remaining positive, and though they hope the IFV treatment will eventually work for them, they are open to other options.

McFadden added: "Adoption is an option too, but right now I have a feeling the IVF will work for us. We were so close that first time. If we want to get pregnant we have to be positive, I really believe that. When you have a positive mental attitude it affects your body."

McFadden, who left boyband Westlife in 2004, has previously had a string of high profile relationships, including marriages to TV personality Kerry Katona and Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams.

He was also in a long term relationship with Australian singer Delta Goodrem.

He revealed his engagement to Parkinson in December, writing on Twitter: "FYI I got engaged to the beautiful @DaniParky. And yes I'm very very happy."