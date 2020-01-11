Brian McBride appointed USMNT general manager

Brian McBride has been named as the new U.S. men's national team general manager, and the former forward will work alongside Earnie Stewart after the latter was promoted to sporting director of the entire U.S program.

McBride is set to begin in the new role immediately. He will join Gregg Berhalter and the rest of the staff and players at the USMNT's annual January camp.

As part of his new role, McBride will "oversee the development and management of the player pool, build and guide the culture within the Men's National Team environment, manage relationships with clubs and represent the USMNT on the global stage," according to U.S. Soccer.

“I am incredibly honored to once again represent the National Team and the U.S. Soccer Federation," McBride said in a statement. "It's critically important for everyone to understand the privilege and pride that goes with wearing the jersey, and I'm excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of U.S. Soccer.

"In this position, part of my job is to work alongside Gregg and his staff in fostering a growth mentality for the USMNT and to help Earnie ensure that this mindset is present in all of our Youth National Teams. I look forward to working with Earnie and (U.S. women's team GM) Kate Markgraf to continue the progress we have made in the last two decades."

Stewart worked alongside Markgraf throughout the interviewing process, selecting McBride after interview more than 20 candidates from both the U.S. and abroad.

"Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and at clubs in England, Germany and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers around the world," Stewart said in a statement. "The hard-earned reputation will allow him to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and his understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our player pool and our staff."

McBride earned 95 caps for the USMNT between 1993 and 2006, scoring 30 goals and participating in three World Cups: 1998 France, 2002 Japan-South Korea and 2006 Germany.

He made a name for himself abroad after signing for English Premier League side Fulham in 2004, where he scored 33 goals in 140 league appearances and won the club's player of the year award in 2005 and 2006.

McBride started his career for minor league side Milwaukee Rampage before taking a chance to move abroad with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg as a 22-year-old.

After failing to get going in Germany, he returned to the U.S for the inaugural MLS season with the Columbus Crew in 1996, and went on to score 62 goals in 163 appearances.

Following loan spells at Preston North End and Everton, Fulham signed McBride. He eventually rose through the ranks at the club to be named captain in 2007.

He left Fulham at the end of the 2008 season and finished his career in MLS with the Chicago Fire.