Brian May says he is ‘grateful to be alive’ after stomach explodes

Brian May has said he is “grateful to be alive” after a series of medical woes this year, including a heart attack, sciatica and an exploding stomach.

The Queen guitarist sparked questions in May when he claimed that he had “ripped his Gluteus Maximus to shreds” in a mystery garden accident.

He then confirmed that he suffered a “mild heart attack” in the wake of injuring his buttocks, followed by a “stomach explosion” caused by the drugs he was prescribed. He has now revealed that he has fully recovered.

“I had a wonderful, wonderful surgeon, and I’m so grateful to be alive,” May told Good Morning Britain. “I had three stents in me, which are working just fine, and I feel good.”

He said that he experienced a stomach hemorrhage due to the medication he had been given by doctors after his heart attack.

“It was shocking,” he said. “That was the point where I nearly lost my life, not the heart attack, strangely enough ... You have to be so careful with the medication that they give you, because it’s great for the stents, it’s great for the heart, but it’s not very good for the rest of your body and you can really go down. It’s a tightrope.”

He continued: “The worst thing that happened was the stomach hemorrhage, and I lost an awful lot of blood all at one time and just was wiped out. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get across the floor. That was the worst point for me. But I had a bit of a bad time all-round – it sounds amusing really. A catalogue of disasters.”

May, who is also an astrophysicist, said in April that he believed coronavirus was caused by too many people eating meat.

“I think it’s time to re-examine our world in a way that doesn’t abuse other species,” he said.

