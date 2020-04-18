Queen's Brian May says NHS workers dying fighting the coronavirus is a 'national disgrace'

Queen band member Brian May attends a press conference ahead of the Rhapsody Tour at a hotel in Seoul on January 16, 2020. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHUNG SUNG-JUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen guitarist Brian May has hit out at the government over the “run down” NHS, saying the deaths of doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus is “a national tragedy and disgrace”.

The music icon made the comments while appearing on new Sarah-Jane Mee podcast In This Together, where he also called for NHS workers to get “a decent wage” once the pandemic is over.

Speaking about NHS workers fighting on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak, and the issues surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE) the 72-yer-old said: "I just wish we were taking better care of them. I wish they had proper PPE and I wish they'd been better equipped.

"Unfortunately, the NHS was run down for many years before this happened. And this is the price we pay. The actual lives of these wonderful people who are putting themselves at risk every day.

"I can't believe we've actually lost doctors and nurses, it's a national tragedy and disgrace.

"Thank God we've woken up and we can give them the proper support they need. I hope they get everything."

He added: "And I hope at the end of this, they get a decent wage apart from anything else."

May and Mee were joined on In This Together, which celebrates uplifting moments happening during lockdown, by Fleur East and Talia Dean, singer of rock band King’s Daughters.

May has joined forces with King’s Daughters for single Get Up, which is being released to raise money for charity.

The song, which is hoped will raise spirits as well as cash, was recorded during lockdown.

Fans from 44 countries sent mobile phone clips to help make the music video - which also features a small cameo from May’s wife, Anita Dobson, once of EastEnders fame.

In This Together is available online, including on Spotify and Apple Music.