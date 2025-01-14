Brian Matusz, Former Orioles Pitcher, Likely Died from Overdose, Phoenix Police Say: Reports

The pitcher's mother found her son dead at his home on Jan. 6, according to the police report

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Brian Matusz in February 2014

Former MLB pitcher Brian Matusz likely died from a drug overdose, according to a Phoenix police report. Matusz, who played most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, was 37.

Matusz died on Jan. 6 at his home. He was discovered by his mother, Elizabeth Matusz, according to the Phoenix police report obtained by The Baltimore Sun and the Baltimore Banner. Elizabeth reportedly found drug paraphernalia on the floor near his body and a white substance in his mouth, police said. The name of the substance was redacted, reports the Sun. There were no signs of foul play, police said.

Phoenix police confirmed to PEOPLE that police responded to a call at Matusz’s home around 2:45 p.m. His death is still under investigation and the remains were recovered by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Matt Hazlett/Getty Brian Matusz in May 2016

The case was sealed on Wednesday, Jan. 8, per a request from Matusz’s family, a Medical Examiner’s Office spokesperson told the Sun. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the police report obtained by the Banner and the Sun, Elizabeth Matusz took her son to an emergency room at 3 a.m. on Jan. 4. He was treated and prescribed medication and sent home six hours later. He was recommended to see a mental health professional. The reason for his hospital visit and the name of the medication he was prescribed were both redacted.

Matusz’s parents took him to Banner Behavioral Health Hospital in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan. 5, but he was not admitted. He spent that evening with his parents before going to his own home, according to the report.

Elizabeth reportedly told police her son made statements about how he used to “have it all” and that “there is nothing left for me.” She also told police her son had a history of drug abuse, although the name of the drug was redacted. He had been clean for about eight months, Elizabeth reportedly told police. There was no evidence of alcohol use in Matusz’s house, according to the report.

Elizabeth went to Matusz’s house on Jan. 6 because she could not reach him by phone after his phone was misplaced at the hospital, per the police report, reports the Sun. She had to enter his home through a bathroom window and found him deceased on a couch. She called the police at 2:45 p.m. and the fire department pronounced him dead. Police said drug paraphernalia was found near Matsuz’s hand.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Brian Matusz in May 2016

Matsuz was drafted by the Orioles with the fourth overall pick in 2008. He spent most of his career in Baltimore before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves in May 2016. He later signed with the Chicago Cubs, where he started one game. He finished his MLB career in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system in 2017. In 2019, he played in the Mexican League and Atlantic League of Professional Baseball before retiring.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz,” the Orioles said in a statement on Jan. 7. “A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face. Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

