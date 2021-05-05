6th-Grader Tells Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade That Biden Is Doing Better Job Than Trump

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade received an unexpected answer on the air Wednesday morning when a young student called out ex-President Donald Trump’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fox & Friends” host Kilmeade, while talking with three students about their experiences with virtual learning, asked Philadelphia sixth-grader Mason Seder what he misses most about not being in school.

“I miss, most obviously, seeing my friends and all the after-school activities that I have done. And I think that we’re very, very close getting back to school,” Seder responded, having hailed his teachers for doing a “great job” in challenging circumstances.

“And I think that the way that our new president is handling things is a very good way and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president,” Seder added.

Kilmeade fired back with a defense of Trump, whose botched and negligent response to the pandemic cost him the 2020 election.

“Really?” asked the Fox News personality. “That’s hard to believe because the last president was saying I want every kid back in school.”

President Joe Biden, in stark contrast to his predecessor, has repeatedly stressed the need to safely reopen schools and the economy and to look at the scientific research available when it comes to the coronavirus. Last week, he said schools “should probably all be open” for in-person learning in the fall.



