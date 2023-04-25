Brian Kilmeade Fills Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Slot in First Show After Shocking Exit: ‘I Wish Tucker the Best’

Brian Kilmeade took over Fox News’ 8 p.m. hour on Monday night following news of Tucker Carlson’s exit from the network.

The “Fox & Friends” anchor briefly addressed Carlson’s departure at the top of the program, which was renamed “Fox News Tonight” instead of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Kilmeade said. “I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be. But right now, it’s time for ‘Fox News Tonight,’ so let’s get started.”

In a surprise move, Fox News announced on Monday morning that its most-watched primetime host would leave the network. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the company said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Fox added that Carlson’s last show was April 21, meaning he did not get the chance to say goodbye to viewers in a final episode. Carlson’s time at Fox News was nothing short of controversial, with the pundit having been accused of spreading conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection that followed. In fact, Carlson was expected to testify in the recent defamation lawsuit between Fox Corp. and Dominion Voting Systems over said theories, but the case was settled for $787.5 million on its first day of trial. It has not been announced who will permanently take over Carlson’s coveted time slot.

