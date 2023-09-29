Brian Kilmeade Calls Elon Musk the ‘Smartest Man in Our Country,’ Predicts He Could Solve the Migration Crisis (Video)

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade put Elon Musk on a pedestal Friday like few anchors before, installing the eccentric billionaire owner of X as the smartest man in the U.S. during coverage of his visit to the southern border.

Kilmeade, as “Fox & Friends” covered Musk’s live-stream Thursday from Eagle Pass, Texas, made the bold proclamation while seeming to dismiss Musk’s previous pastimes as suddenly now beneath him.

“It is a problem in our country, and this is a guy addressing a problem,” Kilmeade remarked of the migrant crisis. “He’s not hanging out at SpaceX touring rockets or Tesla finding out about the new electric car or his tunnel program or electrodes in his brain.

“The smartest man in our country sees this as a problem and dare I say might have a solution that could solve the problem, cause he’s not a politician,” Kilmeade declared.

Musk’s trip and X live-stream featured an appearance from Texas Congressman Tony Gonzalez, who was present despite the current fully underway congressional session in Washington, D.C.

At one point, the “Fox & Friends” segment cut to a replay of part of the live-stream as Musk discussed the migrant problem on the U.S.-Mexico border with Gonzalez.

“What we’re seeing here are in some cases some pretty extreme individuals coming though,” Musk said to Gonzalez, mentioning a migrant with face tattoos that featured an under-the-eye tear drop, which according to Musk marked him, without question, as a murderer, something Gonzalez was in full agreement with.

“People are scared,” Gonzalez said. “American citizens are scared. They just don’t feel safe. They don’t know who these people are. They don’t want to assume, but they don’t want to not assume if children — it’s a safety issue.”

“Fox & Friends” then pulled up a tweeted reply from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioning why Gonzalez was in Texas with Musk as important hearings and votes were underway in Washington.

“She does not realize how stupid she sounds,” said Kilmeade, who argued that the migration problem was so affecting citizens it made sense for Gonzalez to be participating in the photo-op, but not because it had anything to do with joining smartest man among us.

Kilmeade is not alone in his misguided perceptions of Musk. The billionaire is often credited as the brains behind the successes of SpaceX and Tesla instead of the brawn.

While Musk was a founder of SpaceX, the company would have gone under six years later had it not been for a $1.5 billion contract it won in 2008 from NASA. In Tesla, Musk was merely a funding source, albeit a major one. A year after the electric car company launched in 2003, Musk invested more than $30 million and was installed as chairman of the company.

But it’s unclear how Musk’s business experience would help him craft a winning idea on how to curb the influx of migrants on the country’s southern border with Mexico.

In August, the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 36 percent more migrants on the border with Mexico than it had in July of this year, at 181,059. That marked an 82 percent increase from June, according to the agency.

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena told media on Friday the surge of migrants to the border has increased even further in recent weeks and is resulting in significant trade delays as U.S. officials increase security checks on incoming traffic. The suspension of some freight-rail operations was also cited due to a surge in migrants hopping on cargo trains.

Barcena said Mexican authorities were considering more “assisted returns” of migrants to countries including Ecuador, Venezuela and Colombia.

Watch video of the full “Fox & Friends” segment at the top of this story.

