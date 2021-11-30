  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brian Kelly's expected exit from Notre Dame to LSU leaves sports world stunned

Jason Owens
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A day after USC lured Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, LSU raised the stakes. 

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported late Monday that LSU is planning to hire Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to replace outgoing coach Ed Orgeron

The news punctuated a wild 36 hours on the college football coaching carousel that included hires and departures at programs including Florida, Washington, Duke and TCU. It's an off-field show that rivals anything seen on the field in 2021. In fact, the Horned Frogs turned the arrival of Sonny Dykes into a stadium performance complete with flashing lights and a helicopter entrance.

Because this is how college athletic departments spend their money — instead of, you know, paying the players. 

College football has officially flipped its lid. And the show's not over. Not even close. Notre Dame and Oklahoma all of a sudden have openings at two of the most coveted positions in American sports. Who's next to move? Luke Fickell? Matt Campbell? Urban Meyer?!!!

And somebody has to coach Notre Dame if they make the College Football Playoff.

The folks who cover and play the sport aren't sure what to make of it all. 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly looks on during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Can college football top the news of Brian Kelly departing for LSU? (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories