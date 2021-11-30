Brian Kelly's expected exit from Notre Dame to LSU leaves sports world stunned

A day after USC lured Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, LSU raised the stakes.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported late Monday that LSU is planning to hire Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to replace outgoing coach Ed Orgeron.

The news punctuated a wild 36 hours on the college football coaching carousel that included hires and departures at programs including Florida, Washington, Duke and TCU. It's an off-field show that rivals anything seen on the field in 2021. In fact, the Horned Frogs turned the arrival of Sonny Dykes into a stadium performance complete with flashing lights and a helicopter entrance.

Because this is how college athletic departments spend their money — instead of, you know, paying the players.

College football has officially flipped its lid. And the show's not over. Not even close. Notre Dame and Oklahoma all of a sudden have openings at two of the most coveted positions in American sports. Who's next to move? Luke Fickell? Matt Campbell? Urban Meyer?!!!

And somebody has to coach Notre Dame if they make the College Football Playoff.

The folks who cover and play the sport aren't sure what to make of it all.

If aliens landed on earth I don’t think I could fully and properly explain college football https://t.co/wtIh4k6O6p — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 30, 2021

Ok CFB folks. I’ll give you this. The coaching carousel is fantastic content and I absolutely love it. Far better than any other sport — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 30, 2021

Notre Dame still has a decent chance to make the college football playoff but Brian Kelly expected to head to LSU. Wild. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 30, 2021

You can’t make this shit up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 30, 2021

I’m not sure a coaching move has ever left me more shocked. This coaching carousel has become an AD fantasy draft. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 30, 2021

We will know soon enough. It behooves him to do so. Louisiana is a unique place, and outsiders stick out like a sore thumb! Love La and she’ll love you back though! https://t.co/W5D8udObD2 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 30, 2021

The Ultimate Fairy Godmother pic.twitter.com/JGVMOC9lPs — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2021

They should hire Marcus Freeman, Clayton White, Jeff Lebby, Kendal Briles or Deion Sanders. https://t.co/d9aqPXRGZt — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 30, 2021

This is an era-defining game of musical chairs that involves hundreds of millions of dollars and the looming threat that someone will end up with Bill O'Brien. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 30, 2021

Remember when coaches left the Packers for Notre Dame? pic.twitter.com/z92eZ1TxaZ — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) November 30, 2021

Man, it’s times like this that make me truly miss being a player for USC. The energy on campus today was crazy and that’s so weird to say because it is literally the last week of school before finals. It just felt different today. Lincoln got everybody TU’d !! #FightOn✌🏽 — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) November 30, 2021

Didn’t have the Notre Dame or Oklahoma jobs being open on my bingo card this year. Crazy time in college football right now — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) November 30, 2021

Wildest week in college football history: https://t.co/UFaLiQlTgb — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 30, 2021