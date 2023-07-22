Brian Harman threatens Open procession despite Jon Rahm's record-breaking round

Brian Harman will start Sunday as he did Saturday: with a five-shot lead - AP/Jon Super

The Open Championship third round, full learderboard

By James Corrigan, Golf Correspondent at Hoylake

Brian Harman wobbled and stumbled and for at least an hour of the third day of the 151st Open it seemed as if the procession was in recession. But just as big names such as Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy tore into his lead, so Harman, the inscrutable 36-year-old from Georgia, America, recovered his stride and lengthened into the sunset once again.

The upshot of Harman’s 69 was that his five-shot overnight advantage going into the final round is the same as it was when he arrived at this Wirral links on Saturday lunchtime. All that drama, all those thrills and spills, curses and exclamations of joy, and nothing much has changed. For Harman “Moving Day” was nothing more than “Reproving Day”.

Harman is clear of countryman Cameron Young and the 200-1 shot at the start of the tournament is now rated an odds-on chance. Eighteen holes on a layout as tough as Hoylake and with the variables of seaside golf remaining pronounced, the destiny of the Claret Jug is no foregone conclusion, but as the world No 26 fought back from from bogeying two of the first two holes to play the last 10 in three-under there was a definite sense of finality as the huge galleries emptied.

Harman admitted earlier this week that he enjoys shooting animals and his Instagram shows that he likes to parade his trophy killings. Yet the hunter also really does not appear to mind being the hunted one iota.

Harman was not shaken by a couple of early bogeys at Hoylake - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

Young’s 66 hurtled him into the final group and after finishing runner-up in his Open debut last year, the Bronx man will be an obvious threat. But just like McIlroy - who refused to talk with any media after a 69 which left him nine behind on three-under - Young’s putting is not beginning to be an ally to his long game.

Young could easily have shot a 63 if his flat-stick had obliged, but despite standing outside the top 100 on this week’s putting stats, the 26-year-old was adamant that he is content.

“My iron-play has been great,” Young said. “I’ve hit a lot of greens and given myself plenty of chances. Honestly, I’ve putted really nicely, too. There was a couple of short misses in there that are really annoying. But I think the greens are just a little tricky in places.”

Rahm’s display in his record-breaking day suggested entirely differently. The eight-under magnificence lifted the world No 3 from a tie for 41st to a tie for third on six-under. Whatever it means to the result of this championship, the 63 was important because nobody had broken 65 in an Open at Royal Liverpool before. However, it was resonant on a personal level, too.

It was the lowest major round of Rahm’s career and handed greater significance by the fact that Seve Ballesteros - his countryman, hero and inspiration - fared no better in the Big Four than the 64 he fired at Turnberry in 1986.

Jon Rahm surged up the leaderboard after battling to make the cut on Friday - PA/David Davies

Rahm parred the first fours birdied the fifth and the ninth and then slipped on the after-burners, birdieing six of the back nine to come back in 30. “That’s the best round I’ve played on a links golf - ever,” he said. “It is my lowest round on a links course and it is in the Open championship. It’s the lowest round shot on this course. It feels really good but there is a lot of work to do tomorrow.”

He laughed when told about the Seve stat. “I would rather the three Claret Jugs that Seve won than the 63,” he said. He will likely need to produce similar on Sunday if he is to add to the Masters crown he lifted in April and the US Open he won in 2021. Rahm suspects that could be enough. “Today was one of those days when I felt invincible,” he told Spanish reporters in his native tongue.

Rahm’s sunny mood in the rain was in complete contrast to the opening two days when his face was resembled thunder in the sun. The 28-year-old wears his heart on his polo sleeves and does so unashamedly.

“To be fair, I look frustrated very often,” Rahm said. “No, I was playing good golf and I knew what I was capable of. I was frustrated because of the mistakes that I made. That was it. I gave up shots that at major championships are very costly. But I don’t need to change anything from today, nothing at all.”

History for Jon Rahm.



A Hoylake record 63 on moving day. pic.twitter.com/2BAvxiarFl — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2023

A stroke further back is Sepp Straka (70) - the Austrian who is looking increasingly likely to be with Rahm in the Europe Ryder Cup team in September in Rome - alongside another two Euros in Viktor Hovland and Antoine Rozner as well as Australian Jason Day. Tommy Fleetwood is on the same mark. Playing with Harman, he could not live up to full-throated support from his Merseysiders and England should brace itself for its void in the Open running to 32 years.

Perhaps the most notable St George performance came from Alex Fitzpatrick, the 24-year-old who in his first major is inside the top 10 on four-under following a 65, the day’s second-best round. If anything the duel between the Fitzpatricks - Alex’s better known brother, Matt is on two-under after a 67 - could be more tense than the tournament proper.

There are the first English brothers to appear in the same major in more than 50 brothers and became the first siblings to shoot rounds in the 60s on the same day since the Molinaris - Francesco and Eduardo - at this course nine years ago. Fitzpatrick Jr is not overly concerned with beating his relative, however. He knows that a top five could all but secure his card on the DP World Tour next season and for a professional in his second year that is a big deal.

The Open 2023 day three as it happened...

07:50 PM BST

Don't tell Harman about Devon Loch

Or Jean van de Velde even...

The largest 54-hole lead lost at The Open is 5 shots.



1999 Jean Van de Velde

1925 Macdonald Smith — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 22, 2023

07:49 PM BST

Oh Tommy, Tommy

The local lad also ends with a par and another level-par round of 71, to stay at five-under. His round didn’t get going, the putts didn’t drop and tomorrow he’ll need to just take risks, go for it and hope for the best.

07:47 PM BST

Brian Harman will go into the final round...

...with a five-shot lead. He nails the eight-foot putt for par to end on 12-under, and that is a huge putt. After those two early dropped shots he hasn’t really put a foot/shot wrong. Nerves, what nerves?

If he gets off to a good start tomorrow I fear this will be a procession a la Louis Oosthuizen in 2010.

Brian Harman looks in complete control - AP/Peter Morrison

07:38 PM BST

Harman's lie is fine

He’s not in the gnarly rough where you can lose your feet, let alone a ball. And he chips to leave him with an eight-footer.

07:32 PM BST

Brian Harman at the last...

...has 267 yards to the pin with his approach and he finds the rough to the left of the green. Wider than the greenside bunkers but he has room to work with if he has a good lie.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood finds a stand with his approach...

07:30 PM BST

Straka bogeys the last

He ends on five-under. Before that blemish the Austrian was three-under for the back nine having been out in one-over. All isn’t lost but he’s made his task that much harder.

07:28 PM BST

Harman has a horrendous lie at 18

And he has to just chip it out. He is still miles back and will have a wood of some description in his hands for his third.

07:24 PM BST

Harman's drive on the 18th

Flies into the left rough. He’ll struggle to make the green in two now - it is 615 yards...

Fleetwood’s drive finds the fairway, but it’s a long way back, the temperature has dropped.

07:22 PM BST

Pars for Harman and Fleetwood

At the 17th and baring disaster on the last the American will have daylight between himself and the chasing pack heading into the final round.

Meanwhile, up ahead both Day and Sharma both walk off the par-five 18th with pars. Day heads into Sunday on five-under and Sharma on four-under. Like everyone else they’ll have to hope for a very low day to have a chance of catching Harman.

07:15 PM BST

Fleetwood's and Harman's tee shots both find dance floor at the 17th

The controversial par-three holds no worry for the last pair. They are both to the back of the green and pars, rather than birdies, are the likely scores for them both.

07:13 PM BST

Another putt slips by for Tommy

As with McIlroy Fleetwood hasn’t had the best of luck on the greens. He hits a decent-looking putt at the 16th but the read was slightly off. He stays at five-under. Playing partner Harman has a chance to extend his lead but his birdie putt - from all of 19 feet - is just under hit. He remains at 12-under.

06:55 PM BST

If Cam Young's putter gets hot tomorrow...

Cam Young's current ranks among all players, including those who missed the cut



Approach - 1st

Putting - 117th https://t.co/HO08uX3kbw — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 22, 2023

06:54 PM BST

As it stands

The final pairing tomorrow will be Brian Harman and Cam Young.

That’s because Young birdied the last to move to second by himself on seven-under. That’s thanks to this delicious bunker shot on the 18th.

Delicious.



A superb end to Cam Young's round.



He is now Harman's closest challenger. pic.twitter.com/g5noKRHDo0 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2023

06:48 PM BST

Harman taking his twitching time

I thought my TV was glitching! pic.twitter.com/azkvimToSz — UK Golf Guy (@ukgolfguy) July 22, 2023

06:45 PM BST

Tom Cary at Hoylake on an unhappy Rory...

Rory McIlroy has just walked off 18, strode past the mixed zone and declined all interviews. Fair to say he isn’t happy with his 69.

Rory McIlroy

06:39 PM BST

The leaderboard as it stands

12-under: Brian Harman (14)

6-under: Jon Rahm (F)

6-under: Cam Young (17)

6-under: Sepp Straka (14)

5-under: Viktor Hovland (F)

5-under: Antoine Rozner (F)

5-under: Jasoon Day (15)

5-under: Shubhankar Sharma (15)

5-under: Tommy Fleetwood (14)

4-under: Alex Fitzpatrick (15)

06:34 PM BST

As this round falls a little flat

Try playing the new game taking the world by storm - Ricky or Brian? - Fun for all the family...!

Ricky Ponting or Brian Harman? 🤣🏏🏌‍♂pic.twitter.com/3wYobu3UXt — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 22, 2023

06:30 PM BST

Did I say Rory was eight back?

Make that nine.

Ricky Ponting/Brian Harman has birdied the par-three 13th. His tee shot left him 20 foot for birdie and he drained the putt. Those nerves early on are well and truly in the deep rough now - he’s the calmest man on the links and the lead is now stretched to six shots as he moves to 12-under...

I mentioned this earlier but this is moving into Louis Oosthuizen’s dull win at St Andrews in 2010 territory...

06:24 PM BST

The round got away from Rory

He walks off the 18th on three-under having carded a two-under 69. Once again he had a decent chance of birdie and once again the putt stayed at ground level. He had a great start, gave himself chances but at eight shots back (that could increase...) you sense the major duck will remain tomorrow.

06:20 PM BST

Brian Harman has now more than steadied the ship

He’s now at 11-under thanks to birdie at the 12th. A 300-yard drive leaves him with just 149 yard to the pin. He stiffs his approach to five-foot and he makes no mistake from there.

The lead is back to five and after those early nerves, he is now probably the most impressive man still out on the links. This now does have the feel of Louis Oosthuizen’s march to Claret Jug glory at St Andrews back in 2010...ie. not overly exciting. Hope I am wrong...

Back to a five-shot lead - Brian Harman - Getty Images/Oisin Keniry

06:12 PM BST

Did I say Rory kept missing good birdie chances?

Well, another one has been and gone, the latest on Little Eye, the short par-three 17th. His tee-shot went over the pin and left him an 11-footer to get to four-under. But it was a poor putt - might have been called a wide had it been a ball in cricket - and he stays at three-under.

I thought those early missed putts - when he still was three-under for the day through six - might affect the tone of teh round and they have. He never really got going after that.

Rory McIlroy

06:07 PM BST

Cam Young to six-under

He was second at St Andrews last year and is now tied for second at Hoylake. The American has just birdied the par-five 15th thanks to draining at 16-foot putt. He’s four-under for the day and six-under for the tournament.

05:58 PM BST

Strakka to five-under

The Austrian who was in the top seven at the US PGA a couple of months ago, started the day poorly - one-over through the front nine. But back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11 have him back in contention.

05:55 PM BST

Having started so brightly

Rory hasn’t brought his A-game to the past dozen or so holes. His approach to the 16th is Exhibit A in that argument. He’s in the leftside rough, but only has about 134 yard to a gettable pin and his approach is well short. He misses the 52-foot putt and stays at three-under. I suppose this round only illustrates that you cannot be on song every round, every week. For the most part McIlroy has played well but the putts haven’t dropped as they might have done.

05:49 PM BST

After the birdie blitz of earlier

The atmosphere has gone rather flat. Rory and Tommy aren’t really making moves and Harman is back to 10-under.

05:48 PM BST

As Rory stays at three-under, Tommy goes back...

...to five-under. The local hero’s approach to the 10th ended up in a greenside bunker and he was unable to get up and down and he’s back to where he started the day, on five-under and five back of Harman...

Tommy Fleetwood

05:45 PM BST

Another birdie chance goes begging for...

...yep, you’ve guessed it Rory...At the par-five 15th the world No. 2 is on in three. He has a nine-footer for a much-needed birdie and the ball, try as it might to think about dropping, stays visible. I’ve lost count (maths not my strong suit...) of how many good birdie chances have stayed above ground for McIlroy...

05:36 PM BST

Harman back to 10-under

The Ricky Ponting looky-likely has scratched off the the two early blemishes and is back to 10-under. He doesn’t miss the four-footer for birdie at the ninth and his lead is back to four shots. Impressive stuff from the American. Fleetwood makes his par and he stays on six-under. Tommy is one-under for his front nine, bogey free but the putts aren’t dropping, though to be fair he hasn’t given himself many gilt-edged chances.

Brian Harman is looking solid out there - Getty Images/Oisin Keniry

05:30 PM BST

Harman has a great shot for birdie at the ninth

The American fired his tee shot at the par-three to within three feet. Mighty impressive recovery from Harman after some poor swings early on.

Fleetwood leaves himself with some work to do - his tee shot ending 19 yards right of the pin.

05:23 PM BST

Harman has steadied the ship

He’s one-under for his past three holes and is looking far more solid out there.

Meanwhile, another birdie putt stays above ground for Rory. His approach to the 13th from 162 yards gives him a 20 footer to go back to four-under. But as with so many of his short-stick shots today the ball flirted with the hole without sinking...a familiar story for McIlroy at majors recently. However, it’s not doom and gloom. If he can get to five-under he’ll still be in this tomorrow.

05:17 PM BST

Jason Day goes into second

Is out in 32 (three-under) thanks, in part, to a birdie at the ninth to move to six-under.

Jason Day

05:13 PM BST

Viktor birdies the last!

He moves to five-under and is part of the conversation (as they say) going into the final round. The world No.5 shot a 66 to move to tied-fourth.

05:11 PM BST

Great up and down from Harman at the seventh

His approach was short but he showed a fine touch to give himself nerve-free putt. That’s a good sign for those wanting to see the world No.26 prevail after a testing start today. It’s much the same story for Fleetwood who stays on six-under.

05:02 PM BST

Bogey for Rory

His first of the day. OUCH...

He was unable to drain the 20-footer at the 12th and is back to three-under, moving in the wrong direction at a time when birdies are out there...

ROry McIlroy

04:57 PM BST

Rory has another tough up and down to negotiate...

His drive at the 12th found the rough and his approach from 129 yards ends up down the hollow on the right-side of the green. His third leaves him with a 20-footer for par.

At the risk of hyperbole, it’s a must-make...the wind is non-existent and the greens are soft...

04:54 PM BST

Back-to-Back birdies for Cam Young

Last year’s runner-up is now at five-under and looking good. The two birds came at eight and nine and he’s in a tie for fourth.

Cameron Young finished runner-up last year at St Andrews.



Last player to win The Open the year after finishing runner-up: Jack Nicklaus, 1978 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 22, 2023

04:50 PM BST

Good par save for Rory at the 11th

It was a knee-knocker, one you should get but eminently missable. That wasn’t the easiest of up and downs and that par save will (perhaps) feel like a mini-birdie. One thing he cannot let happen is to go backwards while the scoring conditions are still so favourable.

Rory McIlroy

04:45 PM BST

The umbrellas are all up outside the rope

And the golfers will have to make adjustments.

One man who does just that is the overnight leader. Brian Harman hit a peach of an approach from 239 yards to the par-five fifth that ended at the back of the narrow green. It’s not an easy two-putt for birdie but one he makes with ease. That will do his nerves the world of good. He’s back to nine-under and the lead up to three.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood misses a short birdie putt on the same hole and stays at six-under.

04:40 PM BST

Decent at golf is the Fitzpatrick family...

Before the Fitzpatrick brothers today, the last time 2 brothers both shot in the 60s in the same round at The Open was the final round in 2014 (Francesco and Edoardo Molinari). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 22, 2023

04:38 PM BST

Rory has 155 to the pin at the 11th

The pin is gettable but McIlroy gets a little stuck and blocks it right. He’ll have an up and down for par, but has green to work with.

04:36 PM BST

From Jim White at Hoylake

Telegraph Sport analysis

Walking round the course, the difference in density of crowds is really striking. When some players hit the greens - mentioning no names, the English pair Richard Bland and Laurie Canter - they are watched by no more than a couple of dozen people, many of them sitting on the grass (presumably wearing waterproof trousers). But when Rory McIlroy or especially Tommy Fleetwood are in the vicinity, the crowds swarming the holes are five, six deep. Both players have huge groups following them round, many of whom are fuelling up at every beer tent they pass. It is getting raucous out there. Yet the only noise Bland and Canter can have experienced is the roars echoing over from other holes.

04:34 PM BST

Day and Sharma should high-five each other

That’s because they have both walked off the fifth green at five-under. Jason Day thanks to a birdie, but Shubanker Sharma thanks to the lesser-spotted bird, an eagle.

HUGE eagle putt for @ShubhankarGolf 🦅



He is currently T4 thru 5 @TheOpen.pic.twitter.com/EsCC3Wxdt2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 22, 2023

04:31 PM BST

We've got a contest on now...

That’s because Brian Harman has bogeyed the fourth. He wasn’t able to make the 14-footer and he’s back to eight-under. The lead is down to two having been five at the start of the day.

Playing partner Fleetwood had a decent look at birdie (doubtless looking at the two-shot swing...) but has to be content with a par and staying at six-under.

A penny for his thoughts - Brian Harman's lead is back to two... - Reuters/Lorraine O'Sullivan

04:26 PM BST

Rory is playing so well tee to green

And has had birdie chances on every green. He’s made three of nine so far...another three will, however, be nothing to turn your noses up at...He’s at four-under on the 10th tee.

04:24 PM BST

Harman in trouble at the fourth

He’s gone long over the green and has shortsided himself. This is a tough chip... he does OK, leaving himself with a 10-footer for par. He misses that he’ll go back to eight-under and the five-shot lead will be down to two...

04:17 PM BST

A great round for Fitzpatrick!

And that’s Alex Fitzpatrick, not his older bro Matt...

Yep, in his first major mini-Fitz has just shot a six-under 65 (which until an hour ago would have equalled the Open record at Royal Liverpool...).

He fired in seven birdies, with one bogey, and is now in a tie for fourth on four-under. Take that big bro (is is two-under btw...)!

Matt and Alex (R) during a practise round at Hoylake - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

04:12 PM BST

If you're not making birdies at the moment

It feels as though you are losing ground.

Jordan Spieth hasn’t started badly - he’s one-under for the round through six - but at three-under he needs to take the birdie chances that are coming his way.

04:07 PM BST

Rory's birdie putt at the eighth...

...just misses on the low side. He stays at four-under.

04:05 PM BST

Tom Morgan at Hoylake

Telegraph Sport analysis

Scottie Scheffler says he was put off by television commentary of his own play on the big screen at the 151st Open after recording his worst result all year. The world No 1 could only add a third round of 72 at Royal Liverpool to finish four over par. He then described a “weird moment” of listening to his play being analysed on the fifth. “Yeah, that was strange,” Scheffler said after his round. “I was standing over my shot and they had the TV going full volume over there (in the spectator village) and it was commentating my shot. “So I heard my name in the distance and I was like, all right, I’ve got to back off. I’ve never heard a distraction like that before. Usually something that loud it’s music or something. “Hopefully they turn that down as the leaders get back there. I’ve never been so distracted by something like that before. It was pretty funny, just hearing your own name on the coverage. It was a weird moment for sure.”

04:02 PM BST

The rain looks as though it's quite heavy now

As I type Rory has 149 yards to the pin on the eighth and he, of course he does, gives himself another good look at birdie - a 13-footer to move to five-under.

03:56 PM BST

Birdie for Tommy!

It’s come at the second and courtesy of a 175 yard iron shot that left him a nine-footer for the welcome bird. He moves level with Rahm on six-under. Meanwhile, Harman stays at nine-under after a welcome (after the opening bogey at least...) par.

Fleetwood moves to -6!! pic.twitter.com/wsOsQC3nhV — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 22, 2023

03:50 PM BST

The top of the leaderboard is looking tasty

Who doesn’t like the look of this?

Harman - nine-under

Rahm - six-under

Day - five-under

Fleetwood - five-under

McIlroy - four-under

Straka - four-under

03:47 PM BST

Early butterflies for Brian?

Harman has bogeyed the first and the lead is down to three (over Rahm’s six-under). His approach missed the green on the right. His chip then left him with a tricky 12 footer for par which the world No.26 misses.

Now the Ricky Ponting looky-likely is under a wee bit of pressure.

Back to nine-under....Brian Harman - Reuters/Lorraine O'Sullivan

03:44 PM BST

Fleetwood is looking so relaxed

His approach at the first left him with a downhiller, some 25 feet from the hole. He just misses and he stays at five-under.

03:40 PM BST

A lot of things are happening at the moment!

So...

Rory missed the eagle putt at the fifth but nailed the birdie putt to move to four-under and a tie for fourth...

Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood both got their final rounds under way - both found the fairway with ease.

03:38 PM BST

Jon Rahm shoots a 63!

Yep, Jon Rahm’s brilliant round is over and what a round it was - an eight-under 63 illustrates two things (i) Rahm was so impressive today - he was eight-under for the last 14 holes, and (ii) these are ideal conditions in which to try to go low (think I may have said that on a number of occasions already today...).

His back nine alone was six-under and the card was a sea of red - he’s now sole second on six-under.

The way he carded the birdie at the was also ominous - he underhit his chip from the fringe but then rolled in the 10-footer.

That’s the lowest ever round at an Open at Hoylake - the previous record was 65 (I think..). A penny for Harman and everyone’s thoughts...

History for Jon Rahm.



A Hoylake record 63 on moving day. pic.twitter.com/2BAvxiarFl — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2023

Focus from an on-fire Jon Rahm - AP/Jon Super

03:28 PM BST

I so backed the wrong twin...

As a twin myself, that is painful. Nicolai Hojgaard has just birdied the seventh to move to five-under (he’s four-under for the day). His brother missed the cut...

03:27 PM BST

Less on his trousers, more on his game

And that’s because he’s just hit a beaut of a long-iron at the par-five fifth. He had 261 to the pin and he navigated the ball past the bunkers around the humps and chased it onto the green. He has a 27-foot putt for eagle...

03:23 PM BST

More on Rory's pants...

They are a pastel pink/a hint of pink/a lighter shade of pink/a soupçon of pink...I wouldn’t describe them as a ‘sexy pink’, not even sure there’s promise of a sexy pink to come...

Are these trousers ‘sexy pink’? Answers on a postcard please...

Rory's trousers...what shade of pink would you call these? - Getty Images/Warren Little

03:18 PM BST

Tom Cary at Hoylake on Rory's 'sexy pink pants'

Telegraph Sport analysis

Following McIlroy and Homa around. As if McIlroy was not already under enough pressure, with the dreaded ‘10year wait’ headlines hanging over him, a big group of fans were waiting for him as he made his way to first tee, with one of them shouting: “Come on Rory, you’re going to make me a load of money today!” McIlroy gave him a slightly pained smile. But he has started brilliantly in his “sexy pink pants” as the spectator behind me has just called them. Properly dialled in...

03:15 PM BST

Is there reason for Rory to feel disappointed?

Bizarrely the answer could be yes, he’s two-under through four but that could easily be four-under, he misses a breaking putt from 11 feet at the fourth and stays at three-under. There is a sense that while the conditions are calm you have to take every chance that comes yours way. Harsh? Definitely. But possibly also fair with Harman on 10-under.

03:13 PM BST

James Corrigan at Hoylake

Telegraph Sport analysis

Intriguing final-group pairing. Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman played in the 2009 Walker Cup - the amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup - and they were both regarded as prodigious talents. Fleetwood will be hoping the scorecards are reversed this weekend. The US won that match 16.5-9.5

03:09 PM BST

Rory moves to three-under

It’s beginning to rain as it stays raining birdies. Sorry to sound a repetitive bore but these are ideal scoring conditions and Rory and Co are not looking the weather gift horse in the mouth...

McIlroy, having taking an iron off the tee, had 188 yard to the pin at the the third, and hit a dream of a mid-iron to five feet. He’s at three-under and looks to have brought his A-game (he could easily have three birdies through three so far...).

03:05 PM BST

JON RAHM

So I’ve capped up the Spaniard’s name this time (the ‘Rahmbo’ nickname was getting on my nerves as I am sure it was yours too...) as he’s birdied the 16th.

That means he’s now at five-under for the tournament, seven under for the round and into tied second. He had 115 yards to the pin but left himself 33 feet for the birdie putt. That proved no problem for the Masters champion... He is ON FIRE (another term I might have to ban before this blog is done...).

A man in form - Jon Rahm - Shutterstock

03:00 PM BST

Did I say there are a shed loads of birdies?

Well Nicolai Hojgaard is three-under through five and at four under for the tournament. His identical twin Rasmus departed yesterday (their scores were very much unidentical...) (guess who backed the wrong twin...) but Nico is on form having finished in the top 10 at the Scottish Open last week.

Nicolai Hojgaard

02:54 PM BST

Rory missed the birdie putt at two

And remains at two-under. He takes an iron off the tee at the par-four third as Max Home finds the rough. McIlroy’s playing partner bogeyed the second and is back to level-par.

02:52 PM BST

This recent flurry of birdies

Only goes to show that Hoylake will likely never be this ‘easy’. It’s still, soft and the best in the world are lapping it it...

02:52 PM BST

Rahmboooooo

I’ve used that slightly poor, over-excited spelling of his predictable nickname because he’s only gone and birdied another one. This bird came at the 15th, he foudn the rough with his second. But with 44 yard to go he hit the third to eight feet and drained the birdie putt. He’s now at four-under for the tournament (six-under for the day) and in a tie for third.

02:49 PM BST

Tom Kim

Has just rolled in his third birdie on the bounce at four, five and six. He’s now at three-under and they are beginning to bunch up at the top of the leaderboard.

Tom Kim

02:47 PM BST

Rory looks in the mood

He’s just fired in his approach at the second to nine feet from 117 yards. The conditions are made for him - no winds really to speak of, the course is soft basically he’ll never have a better time in which to try and reel in the leading five or so...

02:42 PM BST

The remaining tee times

14:45: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

15:00: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

15:10: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

15:20: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

15:30: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

02:36 PM BST

POW!

Rory nails his opening putt for birdie. That was a perfect hole - A1 drive, beautiful approach and the putt that aimed inside left and fell dead-weight in the centre. He had a good read from Homa and capitalised with aplomb.

He moves to two-under.

A Rory roar.



The atmosphere is palpable as McIlroy makes the perfect start. pic.twitter.com/AZvorX0Y0I — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2023

02:33 PM BST

Good first two shots from Rory

He’s just stiffed his approach to the first to roughly seven feet and he’ll have a good look at an opening birdie.

02:31 PM BST

Richard Bland had a bit of a bad start to the week

He was told his driver hadn’t passed the R&A test and had to look for a new one - never the best start. But the LIV golfer has two birdies in his opening three holes and is at three-under.

02:29 PM BST

Rory's round is under way

McIlroy’s drive is a peach, a hint of a fade and finds the middle of the short grass. Playing partner Max Homa’s (also on one-under) drive is frozen rope and bisects the fairway.

This could be a fun twoball - the conditions will allow them to go flag-hunting and birdies could follow. Both are great drivers when on song and they’ll fancy their chances to at least create chances to go low.

How low can he go? - Shutterstock /Peter Powell

02:21 PM BST

Rory is five minutes from getting his round under way

He’s at one-under and you think he’ll have to shoot at least a three/four-under and hope Harman comes back to the field. Conditions suggest he may need more than that.

Rory McIlroy is warming up ahead of his third round.



Watch the leaders prepare on Live at The Range now. — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2023

02:19 PM BST

Matthew Jordan cards a five at the first

His tee shot was only a yard off line but that’s all you have to be at Hoylake - a course that demands accuracy off the tee. Having chipped sideways out of the fairway bunker his approach left him a 55-foot putt for par and he does well to two-putt for an opening bogey. He’s back to level par.

02:16 PM BST

Rahmbo is on fire

Rahm has birdied nine, 10, 11 and 12 and is now at three-under, and in a tie for fourth (up 35 places today). The Spaniard is still seven shots back of Harman but at five-under for the round is now definitely part of the conversation and showing that at the moment this course is gettable.

Jon Rahm is five-under through 13 today - AP/Jon Super

02:10 PM BST

Member's welcome

Yep, it’s Matthew Jordan, a member of Royal Liverpool, who is about to get his third round under way. The local lad is one-under but his drive leaks into one of the devilish fairway bunkers, that forces an early grimace for Jordan.

Matthew Jordan

01:54 PM BST

What do our Jogging Joes think will happen?

Here’s Telegraph Sport’s healthy pair Tom Cary and Jim White getting soaked...

My prediction for today is that Brian Harman is not going to hang on to his five-shot lead'



🎥 @tomcary_tel and @jimw1 take an ill-advised jog. No@GarethADaviesDT shades today, Jim? 😎#TelegraphSport | #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/KZ5wLBu20B — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) July 22, 2023

01:51 PM BST

James Corrigan at Hoylake

Telegraph Sport analysis

A couple of 67s already in and clearly Hoylake is “gettable”. The links has been softened by the rain and there is not much of a wind. Have a feeling someone will jump out of the pack to make this a contest with Brian Harman.

01:39 PM BST

The Champion Golfer of the Year

Is under-par for the tournament. Cam Smith never really got going on Thursday and Friday but today he has found momentum in the right direction. He’s three-under for his round (through 13) and is at one-under.

Cam Smith is finding form on moving day - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

01:28 PM BST

Here's a stat

And one that adds to the increasing weight of evidence that Rickie Fowler is getting back to his best. He won on the PGA Tour two weeks ago to break his four-year duck, is up to 22 in the world rankings and today shot a blemish-free 67 to move to one-under for the tournament. That’s some nine shots back of Harman BUT still good enough for tied 11th (for anyone, like me, who has a cheeky E/W bet on the American...).

And here’s the stat - that’s Fowler’s first bogey-free round at a major since 2018.

He's back - Rickie Fowler - AP/Jon Super

01:20 PM BST

Xander Schauffele

Is the form man out on the links at the moment. The American is four-under through 13, with four birdies and no bogeys and has moved to two-under.

Perfect wedge shot from Schauffele 👌 pic.twitter.com/5MZ4WNOau2 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 22, 2023

01:06 PM BST

The controversial 17th

Has been a big talking point this week, some golfers not huge fans of the new par-three (that’s putting it mildly...).

Today, it is set to play into the wind...interesting...

The wind direction has changed today on Little Eye. It should provide plenty of drama.



The Par-3 Channel has been unmissable so far. Tune in now. — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2023

12:57 PM BST

I'll be honest, I've never seen them in the same room...

The former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting.



The leader of The Open Brian Harman. pic.twitter.com/NASFO9ooHM — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2023

12:54 PM BST

Who hates 'mashed potato'?

By that I don’t mean the actually food (though I am not a fan of that form of potato, why mash it when you can roast, sauté, douse them in butter, fry etc etc etc them...?) I am referring to the, usually, American who insists on vomiting the term when a golfer hits a drive.

Well, that hasn’t happened today BUT someone did, instead, shout ‘Si Senor!’ when Rahm hit his tee shot on the par-three sixth...Original? Yes. Annoying? Still yes...

Anyway, the Masters champion wasn’t put off by the attempt at wit and parred the hole to stay at one-over, he’s one-under for his round.

12:46 PM BST

12:37 PM BST

If you're wanting play at Old Trafford right now...

...you won’t want to hear that it is dry and still at Hoylake. Good conditions for those out on the course to get a number. Ricky Fowler is four-under for the day and at one-under for the tournament. He’s on 18 at the moment and is on the green in three and has a tricky putt for birdie.

12:28 PM BST

The old cliche: taking it one shot at a time

Tommy Fleetwood is not going to think too far ahead as he tries to reel in 36-hole leader Brian Harman on moving day at Hoylake.

The local hero is on five-under par heading into today’s third round, but that is five-shots back of the American who has had two days to remember on the Wirral peninsula. Yesterday Harman shot a blemish-free 65 to get to 10-under, a score no one look like getting remotely close to.

That has left Fleetwood and the rest of the chasing pack with some work to do, but the Englishman, who is in sole second spot, is just going to focus on his own game.

“Brian had two amazing days,” Fleetwood said. “He’s a long way in front. Of course there’s a long way to go. But still, for myself and everybody else playing, it’s just do your thing, play one shot at a time. ... You just have to keep playing until it’s over and see where you finish.”

One of the main talking points of the opening two rounds was the tricky bunkers. During round one lots of golfers were finding their balls slap bang against the face of the hazard and being forced to whack it out sideways. That forced the R&A to rake sand in the bunkers toward the edges to keep golf balls from rolling next to the edges of the steep, revetted sides. Such situations led to big numbers in the opening round.

“It played tough — it played really, really tough,” Rory McIlroy said. “Ten-under par is unbelievably impressive out there. We’ll see what the weekend holds. But after two days I’m actually pretty happy with my two days’ work.”

McIlroy is one of a number of golfers who will need a good round today to get in to contention. The Northern Irishman is on one-under par heading into Saturday, he tees off at 2.25 alongside Max Homa.

Stay here for all the action at a currently dry Hoylake.