Brian Harman, Ludvig Aberg highlight field for PGA Tour season finale at 2023 RSM Classic

It has all come down to this.

The PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season finale is almost here, and the initial field list for the 2023 RSM Classic is out. Among participants include 2022 champion Adam Svensson.

Open champion Brian Harman will be at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, as well as European Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg and Cameron Young. Matt Kuchar and Billy Horschel are also in the field.

This is the final event of seven in the FedEx Cup Fall series. That means there’s one more chance for players to get into the FedEx Cup 51-60 to earn spots in the first two designated events as well as get into the top 125 and secure their cards for next year.

The Bubble Boy after two days of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is Maverick McNealy, currently sitting at No. 125 and in the field next week.

Here’s a look at the field for the 2023 RSM Classic.

Next week's RSM Classic is the final event of the 2022-23 season and the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings will be finalized. Field: pic.twitter.com/rvAAI9duLc — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek