Brian Gutiérrez's PK goal in stoppage time rallies Fire to 2-2 draw with New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Gutiérrez scored on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Chicago Fire from two goals down to a 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night at Citi Field.

Alonso Martínez scored twice in the first half to guide New York City (11-9-6) to a 2-0 lead at intermission.

Martínez used Maxi Moralez's third assist of the season to give New York City the lead in the 15th minute. Martínez made it 2-0 seven minutes later when Keaton Parks notched his second assist on Martínez's club-high 10th netter of the campaign.

The Fire (6-12-8) began their comeback in the 78th minute when Hugo Cuyper took a pass from rookie defender Tobias Salquist and scored his team-leading 10th goal in his first season in the league. Salquist notched his first career assist in his sixth start and eighth appearance.

Gutiérrez's equalizer came after a yellow card on NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese for poor sportsmanship.

Chris Brady finished with two saves in goal for the Fire. Freese stopped one shot.

NYCFC began the day in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. A victory would have matched their point total for last season with eight matches remaining.

The Fire return home to play Inter Miami on Saturday. New York City travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

The Associated Press