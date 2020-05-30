Brian Flores, more athletes react to George Floyd death, Minneapolis riots

Many people in the sports world have spoken out about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ensuing protests across the country. LeBron James shared an image on Instagram of himself wearing a shirt that read "I can't breathe," Floyd's words to now-former police officer Derek Chauvin before Floyd died. Steve Kerr, Carson Wentz and DeMarcus Lawrence have also taken to social media in recent days to express their thoughts.

Friday was no different. High-profile athletes and coaches across all sports expressed their desire for racial justice and an end to police violence following Floyd's death on Monday. Dolphins coach Brian Flores made a powerful statement that the team posted on its Twitter feed. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a plea for understanding.

MORE: NHL's Evander Kane challenges Tom Brady, Sidney Crosby to react

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chauvin was shown in a video keeping his knee on Floyd's neck while arresting Floyd on suspicion of forgery. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, later died in the custody of Chauvin, who is white, and three other Minneapolis officers. All four officers were fired and Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Minneapolis has been the scene of rioting and looting since Floyd's death.

KAEPERNICK REACTS: 'We have the right to fight back'

A sample of the sports world's growing reactions Friday:

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate.



If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change.



— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

Stephen Jackson sharing his thoughts on the death of his “twin,” #GeorgeFloyd he said he and Floyd were friends for 20+ years. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/vCPkcVGGUf — Sharon Yoo (@SharonKARE11) May 29, 2020

For Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and far too many other women, men, children. pic.twitter.com/OBA80TX1BW — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) May 29, 2020