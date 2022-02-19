Brian Flores joins Steelers as LB coach amid lawsuit against NFL

Jack Baer
·Writer
1 min read
Brian Flores has his next NFL job, and it's not a head coaching position.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday they have hired the former Miami Dolphins head coach as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

The hire comes after Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos claiming racial discrimination in their hiring processes for coaches and executives.

Flores was surprisingly fired by the Dolphins last month after going 24-25 in three seasons, including a 9-8 record last year that just missed the playoffs. Before that, he worked for a decade in various positions under Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots, finishing as the team's defensive play-caller and linebackers coach.

From the Steelers:

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Brian Flores was fired as the Miami Dolphins coach on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (John McCall/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
