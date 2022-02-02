Brian Flores is risking his career so future Black coaches might get the most out of theirs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shalise Manza Young
·Yahoo Sports Columnist
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brian Flores
    Brian Flores
    American football coach

If you've spent any time speaking to Black coaches or front office personnel in the NFL, if you've spent any time just paying attention to the league around hiring season, Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit isn't a surprise.

That does not make the lawsuit any less stunning.

Flores' decision to potentially lose his own career as a coach, the thing he said in a statement had been gifted to him from God, at just 40 years old cannot be understated. There are moral stands, and then there is taking on a billion-dollar behemoth, one of the most powerful and profitable entities in this country, in the hopes that it will force change for those that come behind you.

But this is how it has always been for Black Americans. Sacrificing our physical and emotional well-being, sacrificing our jobs, our homes, sometimes even our lives in an effort to force this country to live up to the ideals spelled out in its founding documents, in the hopes that things will get better because of your fight. That what you gave up will not be in vain. 

Flores is now one of those fighters, the newest in a long line of men and women who decided they have had enough.

He acknowledged as much in his statement, which read: "The need for change is bigger than my personal goals. In making the decision to file this class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come."

Colin Kaepernick ended up losing up his career when he decided to bring attention to the continued killing of Black citizens at the hands of police and other problems of inequity, but that wasn't his intention. Flores is walking into things eyes wide open. And since Flores enjoyed success, not to mention coaching has no age restriction or shelf life, the sad excuses trotted out to justify Kaepernick's blackballing — "he's been out of the league too long," "he wasn't that good anyway" — can't be used here.

That's not to say they won't, just that they are even flimsier in this situation.

But again: None of what Flores claims in his suit should be a surprise. This is a league that has an actual rule, the demeaning, insulting Rooney Rule it has tweaked again and again, to try to get the white owner class and largely white management class to hire non-white executives and coaches. It has been flouted and flat-out ignored so often that last year the league resorted to a trinket, a mid-round draft pick, as a reward for teams that develop Black and other non-white candidates who then get hired elsewhere, like a toddler that gets a sticker for using the potty.

Brian Flores is fed up with the NFL&#39;s terrible track record in hiring Black coaches and personnel. So he&#39;s taking a brave stand against it. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Brian Flores is fed up with the NFL's terrible track record in hiring Black coaches and personnel. So he's taking a brave stand against it. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The teams that needed new coaches and general managers this year were all too happy to announce on social media that they'd interviewed this candidate or that candidate, usually accompanied by a picture, so anyone following along could see they'd spent some time with a Black man. 

They had to make those announcements. They had to do those interviews. That's the rule. 

But as Flores argues through alleged text messages with his former boss, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and as dozens of other Black men can attest, it's obvious that the vast majority of those interviews are performative box-checking, with no intention of them leading to a hire.

One former front office executive, who is Black, told Yahoo Sports he's had a dozen interviews for general manager openings, but knew 10 of them were shams and he was only there to fulfill the team's Rooney Rule requirements. In at least one case he was contacted by a team, interviewed with it, and then watched that team announce its new GM, a white man, all in less than two days' time.

But this is the game. The abusive, manipulative game. Because even when a Black man knows he has no chance of being hired, he has to accept the interview request, because if he doesn't, the already-slim chance of an owner deciding to hire a non-white face to be the face of their team gets reduced to none. 

Flores played along. He played it in 2019, when he alleges then-Denver Broncos general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis showed up to their interview with him an hour late, "completely disheveled" and likely hungover. 

That same hiring cycle, Flores was hired by the Miami Dolphins, the first Black head coach in that franchise's history and just the 20th Black man to be a head coach in league history. To read Flores' lawsuit, the relationship with owner Stephen Ross seemed fraught from the beginning, with Flores alleging Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss that season, tanking the Dolphins' season for a better draft pick.

But he didn't play along then — the Dolphins recovered from a historically bad start, losing their first two games by a combined score of 102-10 and falling to 0-7 only to finish the season 5-11 — and he won't play along anymore.

The former executive said he understands why Flores took this step. 

"You feel helpless," he said. "You talk to any Black coach, Black executive, they've been through this. This is the norm. ...The tough part is [knowing] 'I have to make a living for my family.' I've tried to articulate it as much as possible without being blackballed, but even still you know you are being put in that 'oh he'll start trouble' [category] even though you know that you're not saying everything you can."

What Flores is doing is long overdue and still awe-inspiring. He has filed a class suit, and there is a hope that other coaches will join him, that he isn't stepping into this breach alone. 

Someone had to do it. Nothing was going to change until someone did. And to be honest, maybe things still won't change.

But Brian Flores isn't willing to sit around any longer and wait to see if they do.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Gary Trent Jr. has fun with headband inquiry after monster night vs. Hawks

    "No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Towns scores 31 in Wolves' win over Jazz; Ingles injured

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev