Brian Eno announces first solo tour: London dates and how to get tickets

This will mark the British musician’s first solo tour, after working with bands like U2 and Coldplay ( EarthPercent)

Musician, composer, and producer Brian Eno is best known for his work in ambient music, rock, pop, and electronica.

While his producing work often keeps him behind the curtains, Eno will soon take centre stage for his own tour.

Renowned for his unconventional sounds and techniques, Eno was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Roxy Music.

Eno’s tour will take him across six countries, joined by the Baltic Sea Philharmonic, actor Peter Serafinowicz, and the musician’s longtime collaborators Leo Abrahams and Peter Chilvers.

“I wanted an orchestra which played music the way I would like to play music: from the heart rather than just from the score,” said Eno in a statement. “ I wanted the players to be young and fresh and enthusiastic.

“When I first saw the Baltic Sea Philharmonic I found all that… and then noticed they were named after a sea. That sealed it!”

It gets its name from the similarly titled album from 2016, The Ships. While Eno has played solo before during one-off gigs, this will be his first full tour.

Ships will travel from Venice to Berlin to Paris and to Utrecht, before closing in London with two shows on the same day at Southbank’s Royal Festival Hall.

Brian Eno London tour dates

Here’s a rundown of the full tour dates, held across nine days:

October 21, Venice, Italy: Venice Biennale Musica, Teatro la Fenice (3pm and 8pm)

October 24, Berlin, Germany: Philharmonie Berlin

October 26, Paris, France: La Seine Musicale

October 28, Utrecht, Netherlands: Tivoli Vredenburg

October 30, London, England: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank (6.30pm and 9pm)

How to get tickets for Brian Eno in London

Presale for Southbank Centre members will open at 10am on Wednesday, June 7.

Prices for tickets will range from £65 â toâ £165, according to the venue’s website, and 25 per cent discounted concessions will be available for selected groups, such as students.

The expected runtime will be one hour and 15 minutes, with the setlist largely chosen from the album, The Ship.