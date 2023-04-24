Brian Cox to portray villainous overseer on 007's Road to a Million

The name's Cox. Brian f---ing Cox.

Prime Video announced Monday that the Scottish actor, who plays the foul-mouthed Logan Roy on Succession, will portray a character called 'The Controller' on the streamer's upcoming competition show 007's Road to a Million.

The series will find contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win up to £1 million pounds. 007's Road to a Million is filmed in iconic Bond locations including the Scottish Highlands, Venice, and Jamaica.

The Controller is described as "villainous and cultured... Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything."

Brian Cox (Succession) as “The Controller,” the enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants in the upcoming UK Original series 007’s Road to a Million

Courtesy of Prime Video Brian Cox in '007's Road to a Million'

"I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure," Cox said in a statement. "As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."

Cox has never starred in a James Bond film, but he does have onscreen espionage experience, having appeared in 2002's The Bourne Identity and 2010's Red as well as the 2004 spy show The Game.

007's Road to a Million will launch on Prime Video later this year.

