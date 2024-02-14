Brian Cox Had ‘Terrifying’ Diabetic Rages on “Succession” Set, Says Costar Sarah Snook

"The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes," Snook said of Cox

Zach Dilgard/HBO Brian Cox and Sarah Snook in 'Succession'

Sarah Snook is opening up about the "terrifying" diabetic rages costar Brian Cox would have on the Succession set .

Snook — the 36-year-old actress who played Shiv Roy alongside Cox's Logan Roy on the hit HBO series — revealed she wasn't sure whether Cox's rages were real or false, but they could be pretty scary nonetheless.

“He has a habit of sometimes going into a false — or could it be real, who knows? — diabetic rage," Snook told Times Radio of Cox, 77.

“I think part of it’s a little of trying to just jolt the energy of the set and rustle a few feathers, get it going and moving faster," she continued.

Peter Kramer/HBO Sarah Snook and Brian Cox in 'Succession'

She added, "The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes. Thunderous.”

Snook's latest comments come after Cox acknowledged that he was diabetic — and sometimes got "hangry" during filming.

“Well, yeah, I do get hangry because I’m diabetic,” Cox then told ITV’s This Morning last year.

"I need my food and then I don't like my food, so I have a very complicated relationship with my food," he continued, adding: "I've started taking injections, so I do get hangry, yes."

Cox's comments were in direct response to an interview Kieran Culkin, who played Roman Roy, did with Esquire, where he talked about his costar's temperament.



Graeme Hunter/HBO Brian Cox and Sarah Snook in 'Succession'

When it came to his screaming, Culkin said that with Logan "it was terrifying, but with Brian it was hilarious 'cause there's no actual weight behind it."

"He's a little bit hungry and he's impatient, it's late. Get him a sandwich and let's roll please," Culkin, 41, said, explaining that even if "he's actually frustrated and he'll yell something, it just sort of makes everyone chuckle."

While speaking to Times Radio last year, Lupe — who played Willa Ferreyra — admitted that Cox “has moments of being incredibly intimidating on and off camera."



"He’s got a power to him as a person and I think he knows that about himself," she shared, before adding: "That being said, he’s also one of the more kind people that I’ve interacted with on set."



