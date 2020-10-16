Brian Conley to play Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol musical

Brian Conley will play Ebenezer Scrooge in a musical concert version of A Christmas Carol at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Based on the novella by Charles Dickens, the show was written by Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent and first premiered in New York in 1994.

The musical tells the classic story of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and his journeys to the past, present and future accompanied by ghostly apparitions.

Brian Conley as Scrooge (Oliver Rosser/PA)

The score will be performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, which has previously performed A Christmas Carol in 2016, 2017 and 2018 at the Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End.

Some 900 free tickets will be made available to key workers and their families at a matinee on December 10.

Covid safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre and those who become unable to attend, unwell or are having to isolate will be able to exchange tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before the performance.

Cast, musicians and crew members will be tested regularly using FRANKD (Fast, Reliable, Accurate, Nucleic-based Kit for Covid-19 Diagnostic Detection)

Test results will be sent directly to the phones of crew, cast and musicians via a secure app within an hour of a swab being taken.

A Christmas Carol will run from December 7 2020 to January 2 2021, with press night on December 14. Tickets are on sale now.

The musical The Prince Of Egypt will resume its run at the Dominion Theatre in the spring of 2021, pending government advice.