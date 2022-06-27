Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions 2022 Mid-Year Real Estate Market Outlook Reveals How to Recession-Proof Your Business, Life

Renowned for his accurate market predictions, Brian Buffini, the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, shares insights about the real estate market and provides tactics to beat the recession.

Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update

Carlsbad, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARLSBAD, Calif. (June 27, 2022) — Brian Buffini, the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, reveals what the future holds for the housing market  — and what real estate agents and business owners need to do to succeed — with his latest Bold Predictions 2022 Mid-Year Real Estate Market Outlook broadcast. Also featured on the broadcast is Buffini & Company CEO Dermot Buffini and Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of REALTORS®.

Housing Market Update: Less Buyers, Inventory but Demand Still High 

During his interview with Dermot Buffini, Yun notes there are now fewer buyers due to mortgage rates rising, yet there is still a high demand for housing from qualified applicants.

“Even though sales are coming down because the buyer pool is shrinking, those who are still in the market are looking for fresh inventory,” he adds. “So when it shows up, they are ready to sign a contract immediately.”

Yun feels that mortgage rates are currently near their peak and that if oil prices stabilize and unemployment figures stay low, the next recession will have a “soft landing.”

Become a “Recession Buster”

Brian Buffini says to become a recession buster, agents need to prioritize getting their personal and business finances in order. He adds to grow a business during the recession one needs to cut back on expenses and invest back into their business. One strategy to improve one’s business and life, he suggests, is to follow the Buffini & Company’s four pillars of a successful business -- more referrals, more sales, more net income and more time off.

Buffini & Company Members Have More Success 

According to Dermot Buffini, the number of National Association of REALTORS® members has increased by 100,000 over the last year (1.46 million to 1.56 million) while the average experience has dropped from nine years to eight years.  The average agent makes $33,800 while Buffini & Company members were significantly higher, he added.

“Those who utilize Buffini & Company’s referral systems, with support from their coaches, earned $369,370,” he states.

Brian Buffini’s 2nd Biannual Real Estate Report

Accompanying the broadcast is Brian Buffini’s 2nd Biannual Real Estate Report which is given to attendees. The report is full of well-researched data and statistics pertaining to the current market.

“This is a great resource,” Buffini says. “You need to know the data for your own peace of mind [so that] you become a trusted resource [for your clients.]”

Watch the replay of Brian Buffini’s 2022 Mid-Year Bold Predictions Real Estate Market Outlook and receive the Brian Buffini 2nd Biannual Real Estate Report.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, California, from Dublin, Ireland in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

About  Dr. Lawrence Yun

Lawrence Yun is Chief Economist and oversees the Research group at the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. He supervises and is responsible for a wide range of research activity for the association including NAR’s Existing Home Sales statistics, Affordability Index, and Home Buyers and Sellers Profile Report. He regularly provides commentary on real estate market trends for its 1.5 million REALTORS®.

Dr. Yun creates NAR’s forecasts and participates in many economic forecasting panels, among them the Blue Chip Council and the Wall Street Journal Forecasting Survey. He also participates in the Industrial Economists Discussion Group at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. He appears regularly on financial news outlets, is a frequent speaker at real estate conferences throughout the United States, and has testified before Congress. Dr. Yun has also appeared as a guest on CSPAN’s Washington Journal. Dr. Yun received his undergraduate degree from Purdue University and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland at College Park.

CONTACT: Courtney Donovan Buffini & Company (760) 827-2101 x2139 courtneyd@buffiniandcompany.com


