Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions 2022 Mid-Year Real Estate Market Outlook Reveals How to Recession-Proof Your Business, Life

Renowned for his accurate market predictions, Brian Buffini, the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, shares insights about the real estate market and provides tactics to beat the recession.

Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update

2022 Real Estate Market Outlook

Carlsbad, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARLSBAD, Calif. (June 27, 2022) — Brian Buffini, the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, reveals what the future holds for the housing market — and what real estate agents and business owners need to do to succeed — with his latest Bold Predictions 2022 Mid-Year Real Estate Market Outlook broadcast. Also featured on the broadcast is Buffini & Company CEO Dermot Buffini and Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of REALTORS®.

Housing Market Update: Less Buyers, Inventory but Demand Still High

During his interview with Dermot Buffini, Yun notes there are now fewer buyers due to mortgage rates rising, yet there is still a high demand for housing from qualified applicants.

“Even though sales are coming down because the buyer pool is shrinking, those who are still in the market are looking for fresh inventory,” he adds. “So when it shows up, they are ready to sign a contract immediately.”

Yun feels that mortgage rates are currently near their peak and that if oil prices stabilize and unemployment figures stay low, the next recession will have a “soft landing.”

Become a “Recession Buster”

Brian Buffini says to become a recession buster, agents need to prioritize getting their personal and business finances in order. He adds to grow a business during the recession one needs to cut back on expenses and invest back into their business. One strategy to improve one’s business and life, he suggests, is to follow the Buffini & Company’s four pillars of a successful business -- more referrals, more sales, more net income and more time off.

Buffini & Company Members Have More Success

According to Dermot Buffini, the number of National Association of REALTORS® members has increased by 100,000 over the last year (1.46 million to 1.56 million) while the average experience has dropped from nine years to eight years. The average agent makes $33,800 while Buffini & Company members were significantly higher, he added.

Story continues

“Those who utilize Buffini & Company’s referral systems, with support from their coaches, earned $369,370,” he states.

Brian Buffini’s 2nd Biannual Real Estate Report

Accompanying the broadcast is Brian Buffini’s 2nd Biannual Real Estate Report which is given to attendees. The report is full of well-researched data and statistics pertaining to the current market.

“This is a great resource,” Buffini says. “You need to know the data for your own peace of mind [so that] you become a trusted resource [for your clients.]”

Watch the replay of Brian Buffini’s 2022 Mid-Year Bold Predictions Real Estate Market Outlook and receive the Brian Buffini 2nd Biannual Real Estate Report.

