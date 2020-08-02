Brian Blessed praises Flash Gordon on 40th anniversary: "It’s an absolute masterpiece"

Photo credit: StudioCanal

Brian Blessed has heaped some Brian Blessed-sized praise on Flash Gordon as the sci-fi classic celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Adapted from Alex Raymond’s comic book strip of the same name, Flash Gordon wasn't able to match the might of Star Wars as it performed poorly at the global box office, but it was raging success in the UK when it was released in 1980.

Thanks to some legendary performances, eye-popping visuals and an absolute banger of a soundtrack by Queen, the film went on to become a major cult classic – and Blessed, who played Prince Vultan in the film, is adamant that it still holds up after four decades.

"It’s an absolute masterpiece, " he told SFX. "It’s got a comic style in the writing and in the colour. The acting’s marvellous, everyone’s very well cast, the music is sensational, the camerawork, the lighting, the whole thing is quite amazing.

He continued: "As regards me, the most important thing that ever happened in my life is this expression, “Gordon’s alive!”

"It makes people cheer up. It’s a clarion call to save the planet in a way, and that’s what we’re doing at the moment, we’re trying to save the Earth from all the dreadful things that are going on."



Also speaking to SFX, Flash Gordon himself Sam J Jones revealed how there were originally plans for a sequel and that he thinks he even signed a six-film contract. "It's never too late!" he enthusiastically insisted.

Able to elaborate on the follow-up's plot, Blessed said: "The next film would have been on Mars, in which we would have the Clay Men from the original black and white series. I’d be frozen in a cave somewhere in Mars and Flash would come and find me."

Someone make it happen.

