Brian Austin Green speaks out amid Megan Fox split, says support is 'really appreciated'

Brian Austin Green is grateful for the love he’s received during his rough split from Megan Fox.

“I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything,” he said Wednesday on a video posted to Instagram. “It’s been extremely kind and really appreciated.”

He captioned the clip, in which he offered a tour of his chicken coop, “Life at home while the kids are at school.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and Fox, who married in 2010 after dating for more than five years, split in late 2019. They’ve had breakups in the past, but this one has been especially high-profile. She’s since moved on to an intense relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, while Green has stepped out with internet star Courtney Stodden and model Tina Louise.

On Monday, Fox criticized Green for posting snapshots of the three young sons they share on social media so often.

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram,” she wrote. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human!”

Green eventually deleted the photo in question with his son cropped out. Soon after, his friend and fellow 90210 alum Tori Spelling called him and their former co-star Jennie Garth “the best parents I know.”

