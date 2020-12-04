Brian Austin Green speaks lovingly of 'wife' Megan Fox in newly released interview from during their secret separation

Brian Austin Green didn't let on that he and wife Megan Fox were living separate lives in a newly released interview from earlier this year when they had secretly separated.. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Brian Austin Green kept quiet about his marital troubles in a newly released interview that was recorded while he was secretly separated from wife Megan Fox.

The latest episode of podcast Ever After with Jaleel White, which is actually the pilot episode and was recorded earlier this year before the pandemic swept the U.S., the Beverly Hills, 90210 star brought along his three children with Fox and made multiple tender references to his “wife,” even though by then they were living separate lives.

While talking about surviving Hollywood all these years, Green, 47, shared his secret, saying, “I don’t get my sense of self-worth from work. I don’t get it from being on set, I don’t get it from those people. I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green out together in December 2019 — early in their separation when they were still trying to make it work. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

He went on to envision his final days, noting that it will be the love from his wife and kids that he will hold the tightest.

“When I’m laying in a hospital bed and they’re around me, that’s what’s gonna mean something to me,” Green said. “Not the jobs I’ve done or who I worked with... That’s not going to matter. That lives forever on film, but that’s just one aspect [of my life]. That’s not me. That’s what I did. That was my job.”

He also spoke about parenting with Fox and how they had fun tag-teaming at home while parenting their three young children: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6 and Journey, 4. (He is also dad to adult son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

“My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man,” Green said of raising their first two. “Then you have three and all of a sudden you have to play zone. ‘OK, I’ll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half. Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we’ve got it covered.’”

It then seemed almost a reference to solo parenting when he added, “Then you start playing zone by yourself. You start going: ‘Yeah, I can do this.’”

Green also spoke about Fox when discussing when their kids learned they were famous.

“They’ve known for a while that mom’s special,” he said of the 34-year-old Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star. “They’re just learning that I do what I do only because we just did the 90210 reboot. They did press stuff for that and sent posters to my house, so they saw me on a poster.”

He added, “I was fine with it because all of a sudden it made me cooler.”

Green also talked about his offspring following him into showbiz, saying he “wouldn’t deter it at all,” feeling he’s successfully navigated Hollywood. He also quipped, “I’ve been in SAG longer than my wife has been alive,” referring to being part of the Screen Actors Guild.

The actor who played David Silver on BH90210 brought along his kids for the interview, which took place at Defy Gravity in Los Angeles, which has since closed due to the pandemic. They were heard giggling and having fun in the interview. White, whom Green has known for years, also brought his daughter.

In May, Green confirmed he and Fox had split after a decade of marriage and 15 years together. His hand had been forced as Fox had been photographed during quarantine with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker). And paparazzi had captured photos of the secretly estranged Fox and Green making custodial handoffs.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

While confirming the split, Green said that their marriage began to fall apart at the end of 2019. When she returned from shooting a film abroad for six weeks, they “were distant.” Fox admitted that she felt more like herself while she was away filming when she was alone. They decided to separate and live apart.

They were last photographed together on the red carpet in early December 2019.

In early March, Fox began production on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass and met Kelly, whom she immediately connected with, describing him as a “twin flame.” Fox and Kelly returned to L.A. when production was halted due to the pandemic and continued spending time together, leading to her playing his lover in his “Bloody Valentine” video, which really churned the gossip mill.

That led Green to confirmed the split in May as her romance with Kelly grew more public. The Switchgrass co-stars recently made their red carpet debut, at the 2020 American Music Awards, and days later Fox filed for divorce from Green.

In that filing, Fox listed her separation from Green as November 2019 — which is in line with what Green said when he confirmed their split — but in his own legal response to the divorce filing, he said they separated in early March 2020. March is also around when Green spoke with White for this interview.

Fox and Green’s split has been acrimonious as of late with Fox accusing Green of using their kids to make her look like a bad mother.

