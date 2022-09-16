Brian Austin Green Says Watching Sharna Burgess Become a Mom Is 'So Amazing': 'I'm So Lucky'

Georgia Slater
·3 min read
DANCING WITH THE STARS - &quot;Disney Heroes Night&quot; and &quot;Disney Villains Night&quot; - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with &quot;Disney Heroes Night&quot; airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and &quot;Disney Villains Night&quot; airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

Brian Austin Green is in baby bliss at home with girlfriend Sharna Burgess and their 3-month-old son Zane Walker.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his partnership with Depend for their Stand Strong For Men's Health initiative, the actor, 49, opens up about the first few months with the couple's baby boy and why Green wants to stay healthy as a father of five.

Zane is the first baby for Burgess, 37, and the fifth boy for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who is also dad to Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

"He's great. He's amazing. He sleeps really well," Green says of baby Zane. "He's not very fussy, he's just a sweet boy. I'm so blessed with all of my kids. They're just amazing human beings and he has absolutely not disappointed."

Green also says his young sons are "absolutely obsessed" with their new baby brother.

"You never know going into something like this how well it's going to work out. You don't know if there's going to be any resistance," he says of adding another child to the family. "Not only has there not been any resistance, it's been so embraced and loved."

While Green is no stranger to the world of parenting, this is Burgess's first go-around as a mom.

"She loves being a mom, it's so amazing to watch," says Green. "It's amazing to watch somebody that so enjoys being a mom and then so enjoys and embraces being a parent."

"She's an amazing human being and I'm so lucky to be sharing my life with her," he continues. "She's an absolute blessing and I love her to death and the kids love her to death and Zane loves her to death and it's just a love fest over here."

Green's love for his family is a major factor in why he prioritizes his health — and hopes to inspire other men to do the same with Depend's Stand Strong for Men's Health initiative.

The initiative, which benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation, aims to fight the stigmas associated with prostate cancer and wellness screenings for men as well as encourage men to take charge of their health.

"With as many kids as I have and my age and the fact that I have ulcerative colitis, it's just really important at this point in my life to do these annual screenings," says Green. "I did a PSA [prostate-specific antigen] test recently. For the next year now, I can sit back a little bit and breathe easier."

As a father to five sons, Green says he hopes to "lead by example" and hope that his sons continue to take men's health "seriously."

He adds of the partnership, "It's this concept of getting men to be proactive and really doing it for themselves and for their family or the people that are around them that love them and want them here as long as they can possibly have them here."

