Brian Austin Green Reacts to Megan Fox's Ode to Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram

Getty Images (3) Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green is throwing some shade his estranged wife's way.

Hours after Megan Fox went Instagram official with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Green used her same caption to highlight his love for his four sons — three of whom he shares with Fox.

"Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," Green, 47, captioned the post, which showed off his love for sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. The post also featured son Kassius, 18, who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

The caption is the exact same as the one Fox, 34, posted earlier on Wednesday alongside a picture with her new boyfriend, 30. The mirror selfie shows the two posing with towels wrapped around their waists, as Fox wears a bikini top and Kelly is shirtless. Fox also holds tight on to Kelly with her arm looped around him.

Green announced he and Fox has separated late last year after she came back from filming a movie overseas and asked for space. They married in 2010 after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006.

Fox was first linked to Kelly back in May when pictures of them spending time together started circulating.

RELATED: Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly ‘My Heart Is All Yours’ in First Instagram Picture Together

Earlier this week, Green revealed how he found out about Fox's relationship with Kelly when he appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast, with hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

"I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that," Green, 47, said.

Green also opened up about how he's handling the high-profile relationship.

"You can if you ignore it and avoid it which is what I try and do," he said of the pictures and reports of Fox and Kelly out and about. "I try to no read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing."

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Is 'Slowly Dating' Again as Megan Fox Steps Out with Machine Gun Kelly: Source

"Everybody is judgmental right now that she’s out of the country working and she’s not around," he said of Fox, who's finishing up filming her movie with the rapper. “ We travel and we work. It’s no different than before, we’re just no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years. When one person is traveling and working the other person will step in and take care of things at home and the kids and this situation is no different. It’s not for lack of caring. Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to."