Brian Austin Green photographed with Courtney Stodden after Megan Fox split

Courtney Stodden and Brian Austin Green pictured grabbing lunch together in L.A. (Photo: Backgrid)

Moving on? Brian Austin Green was photographed grabbing lunch over the weekend with Courtney Stodden. The outing comes one month after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star confirmed he and wife Megan Fox had separated. Rumors of Green and Fox's marital troubles surfaced in May after she was pictured with rapper Machine Gun Kelly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Green, 46, and Stodden, 25, were caught by paparazzi at Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge in Agoura Hills, Calif. They left with face masks and a takeout bag. Stodden, a former teen bride, notoriously wed actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16 and he was 50. They finalized their divorce earlier this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Last month, Green emotionally revealed he and Fox were splitting up after 15 years together and 10 years of marriage. They have three sons: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. Green defended his estranged wife on his podcast and said he didn't want either her or Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, to be “vilified.”

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me, I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special,” Green tearfully shared. He admitted adjusting to their new normal is “a big change for both of us.”

“[Megan] met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on… I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” Green added. “From what she’s expressed he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way with any of this. Because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us, this is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press… I don’t want anybody to be vilified in this situation.”

Story continues

Days after the podcast, Machine Gun Kelly, 30, released a steamy music video starring the 34-year-old actress.

As for Stodden, she and Hutchinson were legally married for nearly 10 years. The Celebrity Big Brother star opened up about being groomed as his child bride in an emotional Instagram post in March.

“I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter. I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place,” she wrote. “Doug... I’ll always love you; yet I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again.”

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to reps for Green and Stodden regarding romance rumors, but did not immediately receive responses.

Watch — Courtney Stodden reflects on being a child bride:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: