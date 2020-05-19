Brian Austin Green confirms Megan Fox split after Machine Gun Kelly pics: 'I don't want her to be villainized'

It’s over for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, confirmed they are separated after she was photographed with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox and Green have been together for 15 years and married for a decade. They share three children, sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

Buzz swirled on Monday that Fox, 34, and the 30-year-old rapper, real name Colson Baker, were “hooking up” after paparazzi caught them grabbing food in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. They appear together in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. On his podcast …With Brian Austin Green, the actor clarified Fox didn’t cheat and that he doesn’t want people to think either she or Machine Gun Kelly are “villains.”

Brian Austin Green confirms he and Megan Fox are separated amid rumors she's dating Machine Gun Kelly. Here they are in December 2019. (Photo: Getty Images)

“I just want to be able to clear the air on everything going on,” he began on Monday’s episode. “This is it, I don’t want to have to talk about this anymore, Megan doesn’t really want to talk about it anymore, I’m sure Colson doesn’t want to talk about it anymore, so this is kind of everything.”

In order for people “to really understand what’s going on” Green said he had to start “at the beginning.”

According to the actor, things began to fall apart at the end of 2019 when she was off on location. Green said Fox was out of the country for nearly six weeks, which was a long time for their relationship.

“I had this dream that she came back from work and that we were distant… that things were off,” he recalled.

Green texted his wife about the dream, who was sympathetic — but it was eerily foreboding. When Fox returned, he said they “were distant. It was almost exactly what I dreamed.”

The actor said he wanted to give the Transformers star time to get settled back home, thinking she was just tired and jet-lagged. But, after a few weeks, things didn’t change.

“They hadn’t progressed, we weren’t feeling any closer towards each other,” Green shared, explaining he sent her a text asking if he should be worried about their marriage. Her text back wasn’t reassuring. When they talked face-to-face, Green said Fox explained how she felt more like herself while she was away filming when she was alone.

“I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her. And I wasn’t upset at her because that wasn’t — she didn’t ask to feel that way,” Green explained. He said they decided to separate and give themselves “time” and so they could “take some space.”

“Things just didn’t really change from there,” he noted.

The actor had nothing but kind things to say about Fox, praising her as a “responsible person” who “really loves the kids.”

“We talked about the fact that separation — we can’t pretend that it won’t affect the kids because it will,” he added. “The control we have is how it affects the kids.”

He continued, “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me, I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Green said he and Fox will maintain a genuine friendship and “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

However, the actor admitted adjusting to their new normal is “a big change for both of us.”

“So, Megan has continued working and doing that. She met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on… I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” Green shared.

“They’re just friends at this point,” he continued. “From what she’s expressed he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way with any of this. Because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us, this is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press… I don’t want anybody to be vilified in this situation.”

Green got emotional and admitted “it sucks when life changes.”

“There’s that pit in my stomach of — I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds,” he continued. “She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Fox and Green met on set of her former sitcom Hope & Faith in 2004 when he was 30 and she was 18. They were on and off, but ultimately tied the knot in 2010. The news of their breakup shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans as they have been photographed without their wedding rings for weeks. It also might not be the end for these two. In 2015, Fox filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” Months later, they announced she was pregnant with their third child and the couple ultimately reconciled.

