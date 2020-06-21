Brian Austin Green Celebrates Father's Day with His Sons After Split from Megan Fox

Happy Father’s Day, Brian Austin Green!

The father of four celebrated the holiday with breakfast in bed with sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Megan Fox.

“My heart ❤️ Happy Fathers Day everyone,” he wrote alongside the photo of him and the three boys in bed.

“My oldest text me at 12:21am this morning :)” the actor, 46, added in the caption, referencing his 18-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil

Last month, Green announced that he and Fox had separated after she was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that he’s now beginning to date — but still values his relationship with Fox, who he married in 2010 after first meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006.

"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," the source said. "When he doesn't see the kids, he is slowly dating. He recently started hanging out with Courtney [Stodden]. They seem more like friends though."

Green was spotted picking up food with Stodden last weekend at the Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge in Agoura Hilla, California, while Fox has been growing closer to Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker. The new couple were spotted kissing and holding hands after a bar date in Los Angeles on Monday.

Green first revealed on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green that their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Kelly.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."