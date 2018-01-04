Brey sets victory mark as Notre Dame routs NC State, 88-58

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Notre Dame coach Mike Brey figured it would be tough to beat North Carolina State without All-American Bonzie Colson. Then when his team lost point guard Matt Farrell with an ankle sprain before halftime Wednesday he got a little more anxious.

But Brey's Irish had other ideas on the night they made their coach Notre Dame's all-time leader in men's basketball victories with 394 thanks to an 88-58 Atlantic Coast Conference triumph over the Wolfpack.

''Coach told us before the game to stay in character and do what we do,'' said sophomore guard T.J. Gibbs, who scored a game-high 22 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Three other players finished in double figures as the Irish rallied around the losses of Colson, who will have surgery Thursday for a broken left foot, and Farrell, who was orchestrating the Irish (12-3, 2-0 ACC) before falling hard and spraining his left ankle so badly that he is doubtful for Saturday's league game at Syracuse.

''What a way to get to 394 and 2-0 (in the ACC),'' Brey said after accepting a postgame passing-of-the-torch basketball from former Irish coach Digger Phelps, who held the record previously.

''When I think back about the record-breaking game I will think about losing Bonzie Colson the day before and losing Matt Farrell hallway through the game,'' Brey said. ''Our group just really responded. I couldn't have been prouder.''

Freshman D.J. Harvey, who had been struggling off the bench in recent weeks, started in Colson's place and had a career-high 17 points. Junior guard Rex Pflueger had 16 points and Martinas Geben 10 with a game-high 13 rebounds as Brey used a nine-man rotation to wear down the Wolfpack (10-5, 0-2).

''I thought they came out with incredible passion,'' N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said outside the locker room. ''A lot of times when you lose a good player like Colson, somebody has to step up, and I didn't think we did a great job matching their energy, especially at their home place.''