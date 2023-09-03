Brexiteers have been vindicated after years of flawed economic propaganda

A pedestrian shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella as he passes construction hoardings decorated with British Union Jack flags in London, U.K

It looks like the UK has not underperformed our European peers in recent years in the way earlier statistics suggested. Revised estimates from the Office for National Statistics show that the UK has instead been somewhere in the middle of the pack for big Western European economies with growth since the end of 2019 about the same as France and Italy and a bit better than in Germany.

The New York Times just last month was reporting claims that the UK had developed a reputation as a “bit of a basket case among major advanced economies since voting for Brexit” – one of a litany of articles lamenting the state of the country since the vote to leave the EU.

Hopefully they will report just as prominently on this much better news. But I am not holding my breath: for years now a toxic narrative has built up about Britain which has enabled rampant pessimism about our prospects. This hurts consumer and business confidence in an already challenging macroeconomic environment and encourages short-term politics. A corrective is long overdue to the fatalism that pervades too much institutional thinking here.

The UK has real advantages over its Western European peers. Whether that is strengths in financial and business services or the creative economy, we are well-positioned in many of the sectors that are growing fastest as economies everywhere mature. Our labour market is still better and freezes fewer people out, though too many people are out of employment since Covid.

But that does not mean everything is awesome. The position the UK finds itself in is still incredibly challenging. It’s just about as dire as the position of other large European economies, with outsized welfare states and high taxes in common. In an upcoming book, Chris Pope at the Manhattan Institute traces Europe’s high taxes (particularly on poor- and middle-income families) to fund increasingly unaffordable entitlements right back to the exceptional circumstances at the end of the war.

The perception of inevitably weak growth is too often an excuse for inaction on those kinds of long-standing challenges. The UK economy has been outperformed over years by the US, by fast-growing Eastern European economies and by East Asian success stories.

In the short-term, there were always going to be costs to Brexit with the transition out of the EU. Too many of the compensating opportunities for more flexible self-government have been neglected with politicians instead empowering an administrative state.

This is happening at home, for example with draconian new powers for regulators to intervene in digital markets. It is happening internationally, for example giving up the right to set our own corporate tax policy to the OECD, a right governments of all parties defended against EU encroachment when we were a Member State.

It is remarkable that the UK has done as well as it has with the terrible obstacles that politicians have put in the way of building things here. It can take seven years or more to get a grid connection for a new industrial facility. Tens of thousands of street-by-street permits to install fast broadband. As well as delaying new services, that drives up the cost of infrastructure. Britain Remade has found that the UK is taking longer and therefore spending far more per mile of road or track. We are working with weaker infrastructure as a result.

We can take on these problems more effectively if we are clear about the issues in front of us: the UK is not condemned to be a basket case compared to our European peers; no that does not mean that our economic performance is good enough. Growth means opportunities, stagnation means our best and brightest looking abroad. Now we have a more accurate picture of what has been going on in the UK economy, there is a fresh opportunity to lift our ambition and get out of the low growth club.

Matthew Sinclair was Chief Economic Adviser at No 10

