Is Brexit working? Four key tests

Jonathan Portes and Mathias Wosyka
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock

Is Brexit working? For diehards on each side, the answer is obvious. But for those who are interested in objective analysis, it’s vital to have a way at least to ask the question. That’s why we at UK in a Changing Europe set out, four key “tests” by which to assess the consequences of leaving the EU.

We observed that, while Remainers and Leavers disagreed vehemently about whether to remain in the EU, there was considerable common ground about what we, as a country, should be seeking to achieve. Generally, both sides argued that Britain should remain an open, outward-looking country; that both economic growth and social cohesion mattered; that we should invest in, and improve, our public services; and that we need to maintain Britain’s international influence, while preserving democratic control of our own destiny. Remainers and Leavers didn’t disagree about these objectives; the issue was whether Brexit would make achieving them easier or harder.

Related: Can Johnson survive the Conservative rural rebellion?

We concluded that Brexit could be judged a success – on its own terms – if, on balance, it passed the following tests. So what’s the story so far?

The economy and the public finances

Overall, the UK’s economic performance has been disappointing, but not disastrous, since the referendum, and since the implementation of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement with the EU. Three factors have weighed on growth – the sharp fall in sterling immediately after the referendum which has not been recovered, the continuing poor levels of business investment, driven in part by Brexit, and, since the implementation of the TCA, reduced trade.

The impact of the pandemic makes it very difficult to quantify these effects, but there is a clear consensus among independent economists that Brexit has made us poorer. The Office of Budget Responsibility’s current estimate is that Brexit has, so far, reduced UK GDP by about 1.5%, with a further reduction of 2.5% still to come. This would, in turn, translate to a reduction in about £12bn a year in tax revenues, rising to well over £30bn, partly offset by the UK’s reduced net contributions to the EU. The Centre for European Reform estimates that the UK has seen a growth shortfall relative to economically comparable countries of more than 5% over the period, although it recognises that not all of this is down to Brexit. These negative impacts are significant, albeit far from catastrophic.

By contrast, it is difficult to point to any significant overall economic benefits of Brexit to date. So while Brexit proponents can still point to potential future benefits, so far test one has been failed.

Fairness

Brexit promised to make Britain “fairer” in two ways: by boosting the relative wages of the low paid and by reducing regional disparities. While the referendum has spawned increased political interest in – and rhetoric about – the issue, there’s little to suggest that it has contributed to either of these goals.

In the pre-pandemic period, pay growth was higher at the lower end of the earnings distribution, but this was primarily driven by above-inflation rises in the national minimum wage, a policy that predated the referendum. Since the pandemic, and the introduction of the post-Brexit migration system, there have been widespread reports of pay rises in some sectors where reduced EU migration has reduced labour supply. However, as yet, this has not resulted in an overall improvement in the position of the low paid.

In fact, earnings inequality has widened compared to the pre-pandemic period, with the highest wage growth in the finance and ICT sectors. The top 1% appear to be doing particularly well. Meanwhile, there is no sign that regional disparities have narrowed, and they may in fact be widening: the ONS estimates that London, along with Northern Ireland, are the best performing regions. Other analysis shows that Brexit has reduced growth most in areas that are most dependent on manufacturing, especially in the North. So far, test two has been failed.

Openness

There is clear evidence that, as predicted, Brexit has had a negative impact on UK trade, although some aspects of the data remain puzzling. Export performance has been weak, but, contrary to expectations, that is particularly the case for non-EU exports. Meanwhile, imports from the EU have fallen sharply, with considerable evidence of substitution to non-EU sources – somewhat surprising given that the UK has yet to impose the full set of import controls on EU suppliers. It is notable that although the TCA notionally provides for UK-EU trade to be free of tariffs and quotas, this is not necessarily the case in practice, given the sometimes burdensome requirements to demonstrate eligibility. Overall, the OBR concludes that its estimate of a 15% hit to UK trade remains appropriate.

The port of Dover
The port of Dover; there has been a 15% reduction in UK trade. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Meanwhile, however, the new post-Brexit immigration system has proved to be considerably more liberal in both policy and practice than predicted. While EU migration has fallen sharply since the referendum, and even more sharply since the pandemic and the introduction of the new system, it has largely or wholly been replaced by non-EU migration, with both study and work visas well above pre-pandemic levels, even after taking account of new visa requirements for EU citizens. This has also resulted in a shift in the sectoral mix of migrants for work, with large increases in the health and ICT sectors; this is also likely to mean that the average skill and salary levels of new migrants is higher than before Brexit. So overall the verdict here is mixed: negative on trade, but positive on migration.

Control

In formal terms, there is no doubt that Brexit has delivered; the European Communities Act, which enshrined the supremacy of EU law, has been repealed, the European Court of Justice no longer has direct jurisdiction in the UK (with some minor exceptions) and our contributions to the EU budget are being phased out. The major exception here is the Northern Ireland protocol, which remains very much in flux. The EU of course was not the only external impediment to control.

Some governmental plans to change procurement rules, for instance, were stymied by a need to abide by other international trade obligations. Beyond the legal position, it is arguable that the main impact of Brexit has been to transfer power to the executive, rather than Parliament or the public, as ministers have given themselves substantial powers to change retained EU law by secondary legislation.

Meanwhile, public opinion is mixed. Data from the British Social Attitudes Survey suggests that public trust in government fell during the prolonged political and parliamentary stalemate over Brexit, but recovered during the pandemic and with the resolution of the Brexit debate, returning to pre-Brexit levels, although levels of dissatisfaction and distrust remain high. However, on immigration – perhaps the issue where the lack of control was felt most strongly – there has been a very substantial and persistent move towards more positive attitudes and lower concern, among both those who voted Remain and those who voted Leave. While it is unclear whether this is associated with a sense of greater control – and the public still believes that the government is handling the issue very poorly – the shift is still very notable, and it seems plausible that it is associated, directly or indirectly, with Brexit. Overall, then, the verdict is broadly positive.

We will be debating the success or otherwise of Brexit for decades. However, that does not mean we cannot draw tentative conclusions about the results to date. On its own terms, Brexit has clearly not delivered either better overall performance or greater fairness: for most indicators, the opposite is the case. But while the UK has become a less open economy to trade, this is not the case for migration, where the optimistic case has largely prevailed. And while levels of public distrust and dissatisfaction with government overall remain high, Brexit itself may have improved matters somewhat, especially on immigration.

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King’s College, London, and Mathias Wosyka are from UK in a Changing Europe

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Canada's Rogers wins NCAA title with ninth-best hammer throw in history

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres -- the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres. She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago. The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Crowd supports Weir, Hughes, and Hadwin bright and early at Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Mike Weir didn't expect to have much of a gallery on a rainy Thursday morning at St. George's Golf and Country Club. But there were dozens of fans waiting for him and fellow Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin at the 10th tee as play began in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. Weir said he appreciated the support from a crowd that swelled to hundreds by the time he'd played all 18 holes. "Especially at 7 in the morning when it's raining, it's nice to see so many people he

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.