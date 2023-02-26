Brexit: Ursula von der Leyen to travel to UK for talks with Rishi Sunak

Photograph: Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is to hold face-to-face talks with the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, with a deal to revise post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland expected as soon as Monday.

“Today, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and prime minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” a joint statement said.

“President Von der Leyen will therefore meet with the prime minister in the UK tomorrow.”

The visit will kick off what could be a pivotal moment in Sunak’s prime ministership as he attempts to sell the much-negotiated deal – which is expected as soon as Monday – to Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party and to Brexiter MPs in the Conservative party.

Following many weeks of renewed talks, expectations had been mounting that the UK and EU were about to unveil a revised Northern Ireland protocol. Dominic Raab said on Sunday morning that Sunak was “on the cusp of a deal”.

“There’s real progress,” the justice secretary and deputy prime minister told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme. “We want to make sure all the pieces are in place. But I think hopefully there will be good news in a matter of days, not weeks.”

That timetable seems to have been accelerated yet more, with Von der Leyen and Sunak expected to oversee a final list of items that need leader-level scrutiny. While UK government sources say a final resolution is not guaranteed, the meeting means it is very widely expected to happen on Monday.

If it does, looming even more largely for Sunak will be how to sell the revised plan to a so-far sceptical Democratic Unionist party (DUP) and to the European Research Group (ERG) of Brexit-minded Conservative MPs.

Mark Francois, who chairs the ERG, warned on Sunday of chaos if the prime minister tried to push through an unsatisfactory plan, adding that it would be “incredibly unwise” to proceed without a formal vote in the Commons, something to which the government has still refused to commit.

Francois told the Ridge show that any continued role for the European court of justice (ECJ) over Northern Ireland, however limited or curbed by oversight, would make the deal unacceptable.

“Just putting in a couple of intermediate phases, with a situation where you still end up with the European court of justice, is effectively sophistry,” Francois said. “We’re not stupid. What we want is a situation where EU law is expunged from Northern Ireland so it is treated on the same basis as England, Scotland and Wales.”

This would also not be acceptable to the DUP, he said, adding: “If the DUP don’t consent to the deal then it’s simply not going to fly.”

While Raab reiterated Sunak’s refusal to confirm a formal vote on any new deal – “Inevitably, parliament will find a way to have its say,” he replied when asked about this – Francois insisted it was vital.

“Given all the history of this, for the government to try and bludgeon this through the House of Commons without a vote of any kind would be incredibly unwise,” Francois said.

While refusing to go into details, Raab in effect confirmed reports that the vital issue of how to deal with goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK would have an “intelligence-based approach” intended to minimise checks, with most items processed via a light-touch “green light” system.

“Those are the kinds of things it’s been well known that we’ve been pushing for,” he said, adding that this would greatly reduce the oversight of the ECJ.

“If we can scale back some of the regulatory checks that apply and some of the paperwork that applies, that would in itself involve a significant, a substantial, scaling back for the role of ECJ.”

As part of this, any new rules that affected the EU’s single market – to which Northern Ireland is directly attached because of the lack of a trade border with the Republic of Ireland – would require a final say from the devolved assembly at Stormont.