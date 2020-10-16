Boris Johnson set for make-or-break decision on Brexit talks

UK prime minister Boris Johnson will on Friday make a crunch decision on whether to stick at Brexit trade negotiations or walk away with no-deal.

The prime minister is due to make a statement on the future path of Brexit negotiations later today, according to the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost. Analysts said he was likely to call off trade talks with the EU.

The pound was unchanged against the euro (GBPEUR=X) and dollar (GBPUSD=X) in early trade on Friday ahead of the announcement.

Johnson’s planned statement comes after the passing of his self-imposed deadline of 15 October. The prime minister said at the start of September that the UK must reach a deal with the EU on future trading relations by mid-October, or would walk away from talks.

Negotiations between the two sides appear to have lost momentum in recent days. Lord Frost tweeted on Thursday evening that he was “surprised” and “disappointed” that the EU had moved away from plans for intense, daily negotiations agreed at the start of the month. The EU has said that “all future moves must come from UK,” Lord Frost said.

Britain will leave the Brexit transition period on 1 January 2021. It needs to agree any trade deal well before then in order to give both sides time to ratify the deal. Negotiations have stalled on issues such as state aid and fisheries.

“There is also some apprehension over a possible decision later today by prime minister Boris Johnson that could see him call time on any further discussions on account of perceived foot dragging on the part of EU officials,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea, said Johnson was “likely to call an end to negotiations with the EU.” Such an outcome could see the pound fall by as much as 2.5% against the euro, he said.

The Institute of Directors said on Friday that a quarter of businesses were stockpiling in anticipation of disruption at the end of the Brexit transition period.

