Brexit Reality Bites London Brands, Designers and Retailers

Natalie Theodosi and Samantha Conti
·9 min read

LONDON — With Britain still in lockdown and designers grappling with complex, costly paperwork and trading post-Brexit, fall 2021 will likely be remembered as the season of choking on red tape.

London Fashion Week begins today and runs through Feb. 23 and while the showcase is coed, and open to the public, it’s an unusual time. Many big names, including JW Anderson, Erdem and Christopher Kane, are opting not to show on the calendar, and London’s biggest brand, Burberry, is releasing men’s wear only, with women’s to come at a later date.

More from WWD

It’s also a season of London looking outward — and seeking solutions in a challenging time for British business.

The British Fashion Council, which puts on the shows, has secured major new sponsors in the two tech companies TikTok and Clearpay — neither of which is British — and is taking a slice of LFW to Seoul, South Korea, via a collaboration with multibrand retailer Boon the Shop.

The project, supported by the British government’s Great Campaign, will showcase 11 designers including Alessandra Rich, Alighieri, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, JW Anderson and Wales Bonner. The BFC will also co-host an online forum, in collaboration with WWD Greater China, focusing on British designer businesses in the region.

International buyers, too, are attempting to look beyond the immediate costs and complications of trading with U.K. companies, and continue to look for creativity here.

Designers will certainly need that support as they navigate through the time-consuming and expensive maze of post-Brexit trade with the European Union.

While Britain may have struck an eleventh-hour free trade deal with Europe — avoiding potentially onerous World Trade Organization tariffs — fashion houses here still have to face the reality of filling out multiple value-added tax forms; decide who pays VAT, and bankroll the extra charges on the materials and supplies they import from regions such as Asia, and then later export as finished goods to the EU.

“It’s a mess,” said Stefano Martinetto, chief executive officer and cofounder of the international fashion showroom, and brand owner, Tomorrow London, describing business post-Brexit. “At the moment I can’t see a single advantage to the industry.”

He said Tomorrow is fortunate in that it was able to hire experts to help the business chart a path through the new regulations — although that path is proving expensive.

Tomorrow is having to take on extra warehousing in the U.K. and in France, and has committed to paying duty on all deliveries to retailers outside the U.K. “We’re doubling up on costs and operations to protect our customers. In the end you have to fight hard to protect your customer,” he said.

Temperley London CEO Luca Donnini is facing similar challenges. He said the new trading requirements will force most U.K. producers to open a branch, or appoint a VAT representative, in Europe to ensure that deliveries are consistent and competitive.

“Luckily, we have already organized a logistics platform for this purpose in Italy to avoid additional delays in delivery lead times,” Donnini said.

Valery Demure, who has an established jewelry showroom in London, is taking a different route. “Brexit is definitely going to be serious — and we are not talking of teething issues. Lots more paperwork, VAT costs, duties, and having to use brokers to navigate issues with customs,” she said.

“I am definitely looking into relocating the main part of our operations to Europe, and keeping a team in London.”

Larger companies and platforms, such as Burberry, Next and Asos, are incurring millions of pounds in extra Brexit costs, opening bonded warehouses and paying lawyers, accountants and trade experts to pick through the complex rules of origin and VAT costs of doing business with Europe.

Smaller brands and independent labels that source and produce in the U.K. — such as some Savile Row tailors — aren’t suffering as much as they don’t have to pay extra duty on imported raw materials or manufacturing. That said, they’re not exactly celebrating the return of the carnet, or international customs document, and all the extra red tape.

Businesses that are sourcing and manufacturing outside the U.K. are really feeling the heat, and many do not have the resources to face the new, post-Brexit reality.

“Additional costs cropping up everywhere. All couriers now also charge a ‘Brexit fee.’ Suppliers have added on additional processing fees and stores want discounts off the goods due to the extra charges that they also have to pay, so we are getting bitten on both ends,” said Matthew Harding and Levi Palmer of Palmer Harding.

“There is not much we can do other than raise our prices, which we don’t really want to do,” the designers added.

Roksanda Ilincic said that in addition to the added taxes, delayed deliveries are an equal cause for concern as they are “make or break for sell-throughs.”

“There hasn’t been clear government support for fashion. Fashion is a huge sector for the U.K. economy, but we are not perceived as such,” added the designer, who is Serbian-born, London-based and prides herself on working with artisans throughout Europe.

“The free movement of goods is essential for our industry and, failing that, many companies will be forced to move out of the U.K.,” Ilincic said.

European retailers are continuing to buy British, but are doing so with a more watchful eye, given the new ways of trading.

“So far we haven’t seen any big issues, and things have been going smoothly,” said Aldo Gotti, general manager of Modes Group, the Italian luxury retailer that carries brands including Burberry, Vivienne Westwood and Craig Green.

Gotti said he’ll be following the London Fashion Week digital shows, and that Brexit won’t stop him from buying British designers. “Now more than ever we should be looking for newness — it’s our obligation.”

Federica Montelli, head of fashion at La Rinascente, said the store will do its best to support British designers, although “Brexit has made everything more complicated.” She added that the smaller British brands will, in the end, be hit hardest by the added paperwork and costs of doing business abroad.

Brands that rely on direct-to-consumer business through e-commerce are also concerned that customers won’t want to buy British for fear of being slammed with extra duties and costs on delivery.

Martinetto said Tomorrow’s direct-to-consumer businesses in the U.K., which include the multibrand retailer Machine-A, are already feeling the pinch. He said that while traffic is high to the sites, consumers are failing to complete their orders at checkout.

“The drop-off at checkout is significantly higher than usual due to customers’ uncertainty of what duties they might have to pay, depending on the origin of the product, and what the courier might charge them,” he said.

Other online customers outside the U.K. are simply returning goods because they don’t want to pay the extra charges. Brands are then faced with tough choices — they can pay the extra export costs, or get rid of the goods altogether.

“E-commerce returns are increasing because of these extra costs, so the most cost-effective option is to abandon or destroy these goods. Is this the sustainability we’re all fighting for?” said Carlota Barrera, an emerging men’s wear designer who is making her London Fashion Week debut this season. She works with family-owned factories both in the U.K. and in Europe.

Even if those end-consumers decide — once lockdown is lifted — to travel to the U.K. for a shopping trip, they won’t necessarily be getting any deals on British fashion.

Last year, the British government made a shock decision to repeal the VAT Retail Export Scheme, which had allowed visitors from outside the U.K. to benefit from tax-free shopping.

For years, the British government had subsidized the tax-free shopping program, but those days are over as it looks to claw back as much money as it can to offset the billions in debt accrued during the COVID-19 crisis.

“If the country’s policy on VAT is not revised, the British fashion industry — and equally, the appeal of its fashion week — will remain in trouble long after lockdown eases,” said Tamara Cincik, CEO of the industry lobby Fashion Roundtable.

Fashion Roundtable’s open letter to the U.K. government calls for the reinstatement of the VAT Retail Export Scheme and for tax relief and support for small fashion enterprises that are manufacturing and innovating in the U.K. The letter has been signed by more than 400 industry members, ranging from Ilincic, and Edward Crutchley to Vivienne Westwood and Alice Temperley.

Buyers outside the EU said they will continue to support London fashion houses as much as they can, and they continue to find the city’s creativity irresistible.

“We love the raw, unique and unedited energy of London Fashion Week,” said Roopal Patel, senior vice president and fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue.

She said Saks is always looking for original and unique fashion. “We look forward to discovering new talent at London Fashion Week, while continuing to support the British brands we currently carry, including Simone Rocha, Victoria Beckham, Erdem, JW Anderson, A.W.A.K.E Mode, Tove and more.”

Mia Young, chief merchant at Lane Crawford, said the store is looking forward to seeing “Britain’s avant-garde inventiveness this season. We don’t want brands to play it safe. We believe strongly that the customer wants to be inspired right now, and want to see a strong product curation at our stores.”

Lane Crawford carries 10 British women’s ready-to-wear brands and 12 men’s labels including JW Anderson and Alexander McQueen. “We are always looking at new brands and are not restricting buying more British brands if the product is right for us,” Young said.

Asked whether Brexit has impacted the way Lane Crawford views British brands, Young said “so much has happened in the last year — but that hasn’t impacted how we buy. Buyers still respond to strong product that elicits a visceral emotion in us. If it doesn’t elicit a visceral emotion in us, how could it possibly do that for the customer?”

She added that the renewed strength of the British pound “doesn’t affect how much we buy as we factor in currency fluctuations across our entire buy on an annual basis. The euro has gone up in the last year as well so the variance is not a big deterrent. Our mission at Lane Crawford is to search for the most compelling product for our customers in Hong Kong and mainland China.”

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors deliver statement win by routing Bucks again

    The Raptors beat the Bucks with relative ease for the second straight time, leading from start to finish with contributions coming from everywhere.

  • Matthews stays scorching hot as Leafs thump Sens

    Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goal total to 16 and added two helpers as the Maple Leafs crushed the Senators 7-3 on Thursday night.

  • NBA bettor wins astronomical wager after Raptors trounce Bucks

    An MGM bettor put a cool $110K on the Kyle Lowry-less Raptors to cover versus the Bucks on Thursday, and they are eating well tonight.

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • Vincent Jackson's family donates his brain to CTE study after his death

    “It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

  • Raptors say Lowry to miss at least two games with thumb sprain

    Coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors planned to hold Lowry out of both Thursday's game in Milwaukee and Friday's game at Minnesota, and then reassess.

  • Why Fernando Tatis Jr. won't be seeing all of that $340M

    More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.

  • Adam Silver defends holding NBA All-Star game during pandemic

    The commissioner cited fan engagement as the NBA's motivation to hold the controversial game, saying "it feels like the right thing to do."

  • Lawyer for ex-wrestling stars takes brain damage lawsuit against WWE to Supreme Court

    An attorney for more than 50 wrestler argues that WWE knew the brain damage risks of wrestling and didn't inform its wrestlers.

  • Blue Jays believe they can hang with AL East's 'big dogs'

    Expectations have changed significantly for the Toronto Blue Jays since Charlie Montoyo was named manager after the 2018 season.

  • Canadiens need to find an answer to their one glaring problem

    The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find the back of the net of late after starting the season on a tear.

  • Report: Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for multiple draft picks

    Wentz now has a chance to reboot his once-promising career with a new team.

  • Why Alexis Lafrenière's slow start is nothing to worry about

    The breaks aren't going Alexis Lafrenière's way to start his career, but his play hasn't been as bad as the numbers make it look.

  • Who are the 'locks' to make Canada's Olympic squad?

    GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.

  • Run It Back | The promise of a small-ball Raptors lineup

    On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?

  • What makes Connor McDavid's 500-point milestone that much more impressive

    Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.

  • Butler's 3rd straight triple-double paces Heat past Kings

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 118-110 on Thursday night. Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami to its first win in Sacramento in nearly five years. Tyler Herro scored 27 points and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Already the only player in franchise history with triple-doubles in consecutive games after doing it against the Clippers and Warriors, Butler made it three in a row with season-highs in assists and rebounds against the Kings. One day after blowing a 15-point halftime lead and losing to the Warriors in overtime, the Heat built another early big lead and this time held on against the short-handed and sloppy Kings. Miami led by 23 points in the third before Sacramento made four consecutive 3s and closed the quarter on a 19-9 run to pull within 89-79. The Heat pulled away early in the fourth after Herro made a 3-pointer and three-point play on consecutive possessions. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists. The Kings have lost five straight following a season-best four-game win streak. Miami got a big lift in the first half from Herro, who had 14 points in the first quarters after making seven of his first nine shots. Andre Iguodala added a steal in the backcourt and dunk to put the Heat up 57-43. TIP-INS Heat: Miami’s last win in Sacramento was on April 1, 2016. … Duncan Robinson made the first shot in the first, second and fourth quarters. Kings: Starters Harrison Barnes (left foot strain) and Richaun Holmes (right knee soreness) did not play. . Glenn Robinson III had nine rebounds in the first half, his most in any full game since Nov. 6, 2019. Robinson didn’t get another rebound. UP NEXT Heat: Play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Kings: Visit the Bulls on Saturday night. Sacramento has won its last three games at the United Center. __ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press

  • Yankees' Zack Britton says teammate Domingo German's domestic violence has no place in baseball

    Domingo German has been away from the Yankees since Sept. 2019.

  • Quick has 20 saves, Kings beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gabriel Vilardi scored in the fourth round of a shootout, Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night. The Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter. The Coyotes rallied with two in the second — Phil Kessel's first goal in 12 games and Conor Garland's seventh of the season. Quick made a sprawling save to stop Kessel early in overtime and had a couple more tough stops to send the game to a shootout. Arizona's Clayton Keller sent a shot over the goal in the fourth round of the shootout and Vilardi beat Darcy Kuemper to end it. Kuemper had 27 saves. The Coyotes were glad to see someone else across the ice after playing St. Louis in the first seven-game, regular-season series in NHL or NBA history. Arizona took that series 4-3, closing out Monday's seventh game with a 1-0 victory behind Kuemper, who got his first shutout of the season. The Kings didn't take long to end Kuemper's scoreless streak, scoring 4 1/2 minutes in when Brown slipped a shot under Kuemper’s left pad. Anze Kopitar started the play by fishing the puck out of a scrum along the side boards. Carter made it 2-0 midway through the first period, poking the puck under Kuemper on a play ruled goalie interference but overturned on review. The Coyotes stormed back to start the second period. Garland scored a minute in when his shot from the slot his Kings forward Alex Iafallo's stick and caromed past Quick. Kessel tied it four minutes later with his fifth of the season, and first since Jan. 20, by flipping a rebound past Quick through traffic. Kuemper and Quick were sharp in the third period, each making some difficult saves to force overtime. UP NEXT The teams close out their two-game series in the desert on Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Marshall, The Associated Press

  • The Rush: Jets’ George Fant on O-line love, basketball swagger and social justice

    New York Jets OL George Fant stops by to discuss why there’s more than what meets the eye to offensive line play, his career as a collegiate basketball player and which fellow NFL star he respects on the hardwood, the first time he went up against a certain Pro Bowl D-lineman, living a real life “Love and Basketball” story with his wife Chastity, his favorite Marshawn Lynch memory and his commitment to focusing on social justice.