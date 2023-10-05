Brexit passport glitch leaves drivers unable to renew licences online

The post-Brexit new blue UK passport and the pre-Brexit burgundy passport - Sam Oaksey

Post-Brexit passport-holders have been left unable to renew their driving licences online due to a glitch on the DVLA website.

The technical fault affects all passports issued since 2016, including the estimated 15m new blue passports printed since their introduction in 2020.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency charges £14 for online driving licence renewals that use a UK passport to verify an applicant’s identity, a process that takes five days.

But owners of newer passports have received a pop-up message saying their application cannot continue because their passport is invalid.

Instead, the DVLA website advises drivers to complete the process at a participating post office, which can take up to six weeks and costs £21.50.

Only upon phoning customer service are customers told about the long-standing technical issue.

The glitch has been caused by the removal of digital signatures from passports in 2016.

The change was designed to speed up online passport applications by scrapping the need to sign extra forms and printed photos.

Since 2016, passports have been signed on receipt. Before that, signatures were provided on applications, which meant HM Passport Office (HMPO) held a digital copy for each passport holder to verify applicants for driving licences.

However, if HMPO does not hold a digital signature for an applicant, it is deemed invalid and a signed form must be submitted instead.

The form can only be obtained from certain post offices, but only 1,200 of the UK’s 11,775 post office branches offer the service. If applicants mail the form to the DVLA themselves, the process can take as long as six weeks.

Two million motorists renew their driving licence every year, but the DVLA says that it does not know how many customers have been affected by the glitch.

It comes after a damning report by MPs found that DVLA delays caused by reduced staff numbers during the pandemic led to drivers losing their jobs while waiting for a licence.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found in March that more than 3m people who had applied for a driving licence since April 2020 had experienced delays to their applications.

In some cases the delays hit people’s income and led to job losses, while others saw their mental health severely affected by the delay, the report said.

A DVLA spokesman said it aims to process all paper applications within two weeks.

A spokesman said: “For the vast majority of drivers choosing to renew their driving licence online we are able to use the digital signature directly from the passport office.

“For those who do not have a signature on file with the passport office, we are currently working on a solution which will allow them to apply online.”

Customers applying for their first provisional driving licence can use a new online service that allows them to upload a signature and photograph digitally.

