From Brexit to Partygate, a timeline of Johnson's career

  • FILE - An anti-Boris Johnson, anti-Brexit protester stands next to a placard across the street from the Houses of Parliament on the edge of Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
    1/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - An anti-Boris Johnson, anti-Brexit protester stands next to a placard across the street from the Houses of Parliament on the edge of Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, after cases of the new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in the UK. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022, when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Hollie Adams/Pool via AP, File)
    2/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, after cases of the new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in the UK. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022, when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Hollie Adams/Pool via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - British lawmaker Owen Paterson outside the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 22, 2018. In Nov. 2021, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government ordered Conservative lawmakers to support a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Johnson supporter Owen Paterson, who had been censured for breaching lobbying rules. The measure passes. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
    3/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - British lawmaker Owen Paterson outside the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 22, 2018. In Nov. 2021, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government ordered Conservative lawmakers to support a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Johnson supporter Owen Paterson, who had been censured for breaching lobbying rules. The measure passes. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - A protester holds a sign showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he stands in front of the entrance to Downing Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. In Nov. 30, 2021, British media began reporting allegations that government officials attended parties in government offices during November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
    4/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - A protester holds a sign showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he stands in front of the entrance to Downing Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. In Nov. 30, 2021, British media began reporting allegations that government officials attended parties in government offices during November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds a press conference in the Downing Street briefing room, London, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. In March, 2022, the government announced a mid-year spending plan that's criticized for doing too little to help people struggling with the soaring cost of living. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak refused to delay a planned income tax increase or impose a windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies benefiting from rising energy prices. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP, File)
    5/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds a press conference in the Downing Street briefing room, London, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. In March, 2022, the government announced a mid-year spending plan that's criticized for doing too little to help people struggling with the soaring cost of living. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak refused to delay a planned income tax increase or impose a windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies benefiting from rising energy prices. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, pledging a new package of military and economic support. The move helped bolster Johnson and his supporters, who argue that the government should not focus on domestic political squabbles. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File )
    6/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, pledging a new package of military and economic support. The move helped bolster Johnson and his supporters, who argue that the government should not focus on domestic political squabbles. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File )
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - An anti-Boris Johnson protester holds a placard as a reference to the Sue Gray report, on the junction of Parliament Street and Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. In May 2022, findings of the “Partygate” investigation are published, detailing 16 gatherings at Johnson's home and office and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021. The report details instances of excessive drinking among some of Johnson's staff, at a time when millions of people were unable to see friends and family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
    7/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - An anti-Boris Johnson protester holds a placard as a reference to the Sue Gray report, on the junction of Parliament Street and Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. In May 2022, findings of the “Partygate” investigation are published, detailing 16 gatherings at Johnson's home and office and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021. The report details instances of excessive drinking among some of Johnson's staff, at a time when millions of people were unable to see friends and family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second from right, chairs a cabinet meeting with, from second from left; Britain's Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Britain's Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, right, at a pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    8/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second from right, chairs a cabinet meeting with, from second from left; Britain's Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Britain's Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, right, at a pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 file photo, from left, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attend a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    9/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 file photo, from left, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attend a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
    10/10

    Britain Politics Timeline

    FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - An anti-Boris Johnson, anti-Brexit protester stands next to a placard across the street from the Houses of Parliament on the edge of Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, after cases of the new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in the UK. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022, when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Hollie Adams/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - British lawmaker Owen Paterson outside the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 22, 2018. In Nov. 2021, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government ordered Conservative lawmakers to support a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Johnson supporter Owen Paterson, who had been censured for breaching lobbying rules. The measure passes. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
FILE - A protester holds a sign showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he stands in front of the entrance to Downing Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. In Nov. 30, 2021, British media began reporting allegations that government officials attended parties in government offices during November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds a press conference in the Downing Street briefing room, London, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. In March, 2022, the government announced a mid-year spending plan that's criticized for doing too little to help people struggling with the soaring cost of living. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak refused to delay a planned income tax increase or impose a windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies benefiting from rising energy prices. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, pledging a new package of military and economic support. The move helped bolster Johnson and his supporters, who argue that the government should not focus on domestic political squabbles. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File )
FILE - An anti-Boris Johnson protester holds a placard as a reference to the Sue Gray report, on the junction of Parliament Street and Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. In May 2022, findings of the “Partygate” investigation are published, detailing 16 gatherings at Johnson's home and office and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021. The report details instances of excessive drinking among some of Johnson's staff, at a time when millions of people were unable to see friends and family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second from right, chairs a cabinet meeting with, from second from left; Britain's Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Britain's Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, right, at a pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 file photo, from left, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attend a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Johnson was dealt a major blow Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
·6 min read

LONDON (AP) — He was the mayor who basked in the glory of hosting the 2012 London Olympics, and the man who led the Conservatives to a thumping election victory on the back of his promise to “get Brexit done.”

But Boris Johnson's time as prime minister was marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a steady stream of ethics allegations, from alcohol-fueled government parties that broke lockdown rules to how he handled a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior party lawmaker.

Here is a timeline of events relating to Johnson's political career:

2001-2008: Serves as a member of Parliament in the House of Commons representing the constituency of Henley.

2008-2016: Serves as London mayor, overseeing 2012 London Olympics.

2016: Co-leader of the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, in opposition to then-Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Conservative. Cameron resigns after voters approve Brexit in a national referendum on June 23, 2016.

2016-2018: Serves as Foreign Secretary under Cameron's successor, Prime Minister Theresa May. Johnson resigns in July 2018 in opposition to May’s strategy for a “soft” Brexit that would maintain close ties with the EU.

June 7, 2019: Theresa May resigns as Conservative Party leader over her failure to persuade Parliament to back the Brexit agreement she negotiated with the EU. The party is split between those who back May and hard-liners, led by Johnson, who are willing to risk a no-deal Brexit in order to wring concessions from the EU.

July 23, 2019: Johnson is elected Conservative Party leader in a vote by party members. He takes office as prime minister the next day, inheriting a minority government that relies on votes from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to pass legislation. Johnson insists Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Aug. 28, 2019: Johnson announces he will shut down Parliament until mid-October, giving opponents less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Sept. 3, 2019: Twenty-one rebel Conservative Party lawmakers support legislation requiring the government to seek an extension of Brexit negotiations if it can’t negotiate an agreement with the EU. The measure passes and the rebels are expelled from the party.

Sept. 5, 2019: Johnson asserts he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than ask the EU for another extension.

Sept. 24, 2019: U.K. Supreme Court rules government’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

Oct. 19, 2019: Johnson asks the EU to delay Brexit again. New deadline set for Jan. 31.

Nov. 6, 2019: Parliament is dissolved and early elections are set for mid-December as Johnson seeks a mandate for his Brexit strategy.

Dec. 12, 2019: Johnson wins an 80-seat majority in the general election, giving him the backing to push through Brexit legislation. The victory makes Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher.

Jan. 23, 2020: The Brexit deal becomes law after approval by U.K. Parliament. European Parliament approves the deal six days later.

March 23, 2020: Johnson places U.K. in first lockdown due to COVID-19.

April 5, 2020: Johnson hospitalized and later moved to intensive care with COVID-19. He is released from the hospital on April 12, thanking the nurses who sat with him through the night to make sure he kept breathing.

Nov. 3-4, 2021: Johnson's government orders Conservative lawmakers to support a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Johnson supporter who had been censured for breaching lobbying rules. The measure passes. A day later, facing an angry backlash from lawmakers of all parties, Johnson reverses course and allows lawmakers to vote on Paterson’s suspension. Paterson resigns.

Nov. 30, 2021: Allegations surface that government officials attended parties in government offices during November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. The scandal grows to reports of more than a dozen parties. Johnson denies the allegations, but opposition leaders criticize the government for breaking the law as people across the country made sacrifices to combat the pandemic.

Dec. 8, 2021: Johnson authorizes investigation into the scandal, dubbed “Partygate.” Pressure builds for a leadership challenge, but fizzles.

Feb. 3: Johnson's longtime aide, Munira Mirza, quits Downing Street, followed by three other top aides.

March 23: The government announces a mid-year spending plan that's criticized for doing too little to help people struggling with the soaring cost of living. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak refuses to delay a planned income tax increase or impose a windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies benefiting from rising energy prices.

April 9: Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, pledging a new package of military and economic support. The move helps bolster Johnson and his supporters, who argue the government should not focus on domestic political squabbles.

April 12: Johnson is fined 50 pounds ($63) for attending one of the lockdown parties. Opposition parties characterize him as the first U.K. prime minister in history shown to have broken the law while in office. Johnson apologizes but insists he didn’t know he was breaking the rules.

May 22,: Findings of the “Partygate” investigation are published, detailing 16 gatherings at Johnson's home and office and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021. The report details excessive drinking among some of Johnson's staff, at a time when millions of people were unable to see friends and family.

May 26: The government reverses course on its tax decision on oil and gas companies and announces plans for a 25% windfall profits levy.

June 6: Johnson narrowly wins a vote of no confidence, with Conservative lawmakers voting 211 to 148 to back him. But the scale of the revolt — some 41% voted against him — shakes his grip on power.

June 15: Christopher Geidt quits as ethics adviser to Johnson, accusing the Conservative government of planning to flout conduct rules.

June 24: Johnson's Conservatives lose two former strongholds to opposition parties in special elections.

June 29: Parliament's cross-party Privileges Committee issues a call for evidence for a probe into whether Johnson misled Parliament over lockdown parties.

June 30: Chris Pincher resigns as Conservative deputy chief whip amid allegations he assaulted two guests at a private members’ club in London. Previous sexual misconduct allegations emerge about Pincher. Questions swirl about whether Johnson knew about the claims when Pincher was given the job.

July 5: Johnson apologizes for his handling of the Pincher scandal and says he had forgotten about being told of the allegations. Two of Johnson's most senior Cabinet ministers, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, quit the government.

July 6: Some three dozen junior ministers resign from the government, attacking Johnson's leadership.

July 7: Johnson agrees to resign as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

___

Follow all of AP’s coverage of Boris Johnson at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • Lukaku returns to Inter, but what went wrong with Chelsea?

    Romelu Lukaku has come back to Inter after a disappointing year with Chelsea, so what went wrong?

  • Dubas, Maple Leafs need to turn slim draft pickings into value

    Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas will no doubt be busy at the 2022 NHL Draft as he seeks to add value to the Leafs roster, despite only have three total picks, as he did in 2021.&nbsp;

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to its national teams

    Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams. "While we will continue to negotiate confidentially with our men's national team — as a willing and respectful partner — we are happy to inform the public that a revised proposal was sent on 23 June 2022," Canada Soccer said in a statement Monday. "We remain confident that an agreement will be made in due course." The governing body also said an offer was made the same day to the women's team, saying

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • National karate championship in St. John's a 'fantastic success' for associations, athletes alike

    For the first time in 16 years, Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the national championships in karate over the long weekend. The event brought between 500 and 600 athletes from across the country as well as over 2,000 spectators and officials to the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The event was a success for Karate Newfoundland and Labrador, says president and coach Nathaniel Besso. Besso believes hosting a championship is an important step for the province to instill the passion for the spor

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi