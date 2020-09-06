Brexit With No Trade Deal Will Still Be A 'Good Outcome', Says Boris Johnson

Leaving the EU without a trade agreement would still be a “good outcome” for the UK, Boris Johnson will say on Monday, despite having claimed during the general election he had an “oven ready” Brexit deal.

The prime minister will tell Brussels that if no agreement can be reached by the October 15 European Council, then both sides should be prepared to “accept that and move on”.

It comes after a bombshell report in the Financial Times revealed the government plans to introduce new legislation to “consciously” undermine key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The move, described as a “nuclear option” in the paper, is designed prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Louise Haigh, Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary, said it would be “an act of immense bad faith” that would sabotage the UK’s ability to sign trade agreements with other countries.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, said it would be the “repudiation” of the deal repeatedly described by the prime minister in the general election as “oven ready”.

“This will significantly increase likelihood of no-deal, and the resulting damage to the economy will be entirely Tory inflicted. What charlatans,” she said.

Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, said it “would be a very unwise way to proceed”.

Johnson’s comments are the latest in a series of statements from senior government figures outlining a hardening stance towards the EU.

The UK’s negotiator David Frost and foreign secretary Dominic Raab both used interviews at the weekend to vow not to back down on the remaining sticking points.

Raab told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme that the negotiations had been “boiled down to two outstanding bones of contention” – control of UK fishing waters and the level of taxpayer...

Continue reading on HuffPost