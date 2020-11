The new post-Brexit commerce watchdog, the Trade and Agriculture Commission, will have the power to prevent trade deals and avert the watering-down of UK food standards.

Liz Truss bowed to the demands of campaigners who feared chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef would flood supermarket shelves under a US trade deal.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage has announced he is to relaunch the Brexit Party as the anti-lockdown “Reform UK”.